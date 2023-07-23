Nicolas Rosenzweig, a high performance coach at Stirling University who has played professionally and beaten opponents of the calibre of Kyle Edmond and Denis Shapovalov, is top seed for the men’s singles at the East Lothian Open taking place this week in North Berwick.

Official favourite for the women’s singles is Verena Scott who plays out of the Western Club, Glasgow, but has professional tour experience.

Voted “Tournament of the Year” at the annual Tennis Scotland Awards in March the East Lothian Open comprises a remarkable 42 events, including Learning Disabilities, and culminating in Saturday’s Finals Day.

Mark Gaffney, a member of the organising committee, says: “The fact the tournament offers points towards the Tennis Scotland leaderboard with a hefty monetary prize at the end of the year should ensure some healthy competition.”

As organisers build up to a centenary in 2027 another boost has been provided by support from the East of Scotland Tennis Association whose contribution includes provision of balls.

Viki Mendelssohn, president of the East of Scotland Law Tennis Association (otherwise East LTA), said: “The East Lothian Open is a highlight of the competition calendar and it is hugely important that it is able to prosper for future generations to enjoy too. The East LTA are delighted to be able to join the event as an Official Partner and ensure the event continues to develop and serve up a quality competition for the East Lothian communities and beyond.

“This support reinforces our commitment to supporting the game in all areas of the East of Scotland district and we are sure the tournament will continue to move from strength to strength as we look forward to an exciting future for the event in the countdown to its centenary year.”

