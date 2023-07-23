In what appears to have been a deliberate act the bus gate camera on Manse Road was cut down over night and the council had to send out officers to make it safe.
The post on which the camera had been sitting was cut and left in a potentially dangerous condition, leaving no option but to cut the column down and make it safe.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “There’s no excuse for dangerous criminal behaviour like this. We are lucky a member of the public reported it to us early on Sunday morning so that our crews could quickly attend and make the column safe, and I’d like to thank them for this.
“The trial road safety measures in Corstorphine aim to address the fact the majority of local residents (67%) feel there is an issue with vehicles in the area. Given that context, this type of reckless criminal behaviour is shameful, and I know that local people both for and against the scheme are concerned about what’s happened. The damage to council property and the graffiti is completely unacceptable and all it achieves is disruption, expense and a damaging effect on the reputation of a great local community.
“We’ll be reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to Police this week, and I’d urge anyone who knows who may be responsible for this senseless criminal act to reach out to the Police too. Given the risk the damage posed to the people in the adjacent retirement housing, I hope those responsible are promptly brought to justice.
“I know already that many parents have enjoyed being able to walk and cycle more easily with their children in the area since the council started implementing the scheme, particularly during the recent warmer weather.
“The council retained access for all residents travelling by car too, alongside these changes, so that those who choose to drive can still do so. Ultimately, however, improving safety in the street does have some impact on vehicle use – primarily for delivery drivers etc cutting through on the way to somewhere else.
“There are plenty safe and sensible ways to share your views on this trial which we are keen to listen to. I have now attended the local Community Council twice to listen to residents, and I’ve made sure a council officer attended every time it met over the past year to answer questions and collect feedback. I have also said I will return whenever they want. Additionally, I have done the school run with a local parent, met with a second resident and have a further meeting with a local resident in the pipeline.”
The council introduced low traffic neighbourhood measures in Corstorphine including the bus gate as part of a project called Corstorphine Connections, approved by the council in 2021.
