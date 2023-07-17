This is a Fringe debut of new work – a story of one woman’s journey through grief to hope.

Tomorrow Is Not Promised is a co-production between New Slang Productions, The Lowry, Salford and Sustained Theatre Up North.

Written and directed by Tian Glasgow, this new theatre show follows one woman’s journey through grief. The show incorporates movement and live music, with minimal set, to tell a beautiful engaging story.

The story centres around a Black female protagonist who, following an earthquake, awakes to finds herself homeless and alone. Her house destroyed leaving only her door. While deciding whether to rebuild or to start again, she encounters Suzanne who has suffered her own loss. The two embark on a journey to help others in the hope of finding healing for themselves.

Tomorrow Is Not Promised was commissioned by The Lowry as part of their ‘Developed With’ artist development programme.

At Underbelly Cowgate – Big Belly – 3 – 13 August 2023

Tickets here.

Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record

Fife Flyers have confirmed their latest signing and he is Max Humitz who joins the Kirkcaldy club after scoring 25 goals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in North America last season for Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays. The 28-year-old American previously played four seasons for South A Lake Superior State University collecting 111 points…

Continue Reading Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record

Malones – the newest Irish pub in Leith

Malones Leith is now open on Constitution Street from 11am to 1am every day, adding to the group’s three others in Scotland. With an emphasis on sustainability the pub will only source drinks from brands which share its values. Their own-brand Smugglers Spirts of gin and vodka are made in Edinburgh with hand-harvested, locally-sourced botanicals and ingredients.…

Continue Reading Malones – the newest Irish pub in Leith

