This is a Fringe debut of new work – a story of one woman’s journey through grief to hope.

Tomorrow Is Not Promised is a co-production between New Slang Productions, The Lowry, Salford and Sustained Theatre Up North.

Written and directed by Tian Glasgow, this new theatre show follows one woman’s journey through grief. The show incorporates movement and live music, with minimal set, to tell a beautiful engaging story.

The story centres around a Black female protagonist who, following an earthquake, awakes to finds herself homeless and alone. Her house destroyed leaving only her door. While deciding whether to rebuild or to start again, she encounters Suzanne who has suffered her own loss. The two embark on a journey to help others in the hope of finding healing for themselves.

Tomorrow Is Not Promised was commissioned by The Lowry as part of their ‘Developed With’ artist development programme.

At Underbelly Cowgate – Big Belly – 3 – 13 August 2023

Tickets here.

Like this: Like Loading...