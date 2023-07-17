Christopher Biggins joins a stellar line up this August in The Fringe at Prestonfield, and he is looking for some more guests for his afternoon show.

He invites everyone to have Tea with Biggins at 4pm each day during the run from 18 to 27 August when he will be in conversation with the likes of Stephanie Beacham, who has in the past acted with Peter Cushing and Marlon Brando, and choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips who became a household name on Strictly. But he would also like to put out an invitation to anyone who is appearing on the Fringe to get in touch about having a cup of tea with him, possibly with a sandwich and be “quizzed by Biggins”.

When we spoke he had just been on air at GB News doing the newspapers which he does about once a week “even though the news is pretty depressing”. He said he tries to find as many amusing stories as he can.

Biggins is also producing the evening entertainment which will include Sir Cliff Richard, Julian Clary and “that wonderful Scottish comedienne” Janey Godley. He said: “We also have other people like Rosie Ashe who is doing her Ethel Merman Show. I think it is the first time Ethel has been to the festival. Then we have a Gilbert & Sullivan evening, boys singing Les Misérables.”

Gloria Hunniford will be interviewing Sir Cliff Richard, and Julian Clary will also appear with Biggins on 20 August.

The actor is no stranger to Prestonfield having been involved in many charity events with the hotel owner, James Thomson, OBE. He continued: “I think it will be wonderful, because you’ll be able to go to Prestonfield, have afternoon tea, an ice cream or pizza – and enjoy that beautiful spot. I think it is probably my favourite hotel in the whole of Great Britain. It’s like staying in a stately home.

“What we are doing is trying it out for ten days and if it is a success then we will perhaps come back for longer next year.”

If you are interested in having Tea with Biggins then email him here.

James Thomson’s Prestonfield House is an exclusive luxury hotel, offering the privacy and seclusion of a country estate in the city. The hotel has 20 acres of gardens and is located next to Arthur’s Seat, offering the perfect location for those looking to explore Edinburgh, but who wish to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city. No two rooms are the same. Each of the 18 luxurious bedrooms and five suites are decorated with antique furniture and in particular “characterful feature beds”. Prestonfield House is also home to Rhubarb Restaurant and of course some peacocks.

At Christmas Biggins will be off to do panto in Southampton when he will play the Man in the Mirror in Snow White at the Mayflower Theatre.

Christopher Biggins PHOTO Robert Workman

Fringe at Prestonfield includes:

An Audience with Dame Arlene Phillips on 23 August at 7pm. Dame Arlene shares stories of her career with host Christopher Biggins.

An Audience with the Whitehalls on 19 August at 7pm. Michael and Hilary Whitehall have escaped the antics of their son Jack and are bringing their hit podcast The Wittering Whitehalls live to Prestonfield House. Come and hear their differing takes on a wide range of subjects/problems sent in by their audience as well as some theatrical anecdotes from Michael’s 50 years in show business.

The Barricade Boys West End Party on 22 August at 7pm. Direct from London’s West End, The Barricade Boys are the UK’s most exciting theatrical vocal group. Powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of varied music transport the audience back through every era, right up to modern day.

Tarantara – an afternoon of Gilbert and Sullivan on 19 August at 4pm. The show will be introduced by BBC Radio 3 presenter Martin Handley and accompanied by West End conductor and arranger Jason Carr. It will be performed by singers from English National Opera including Rebecca Bottone, Yvonne Howard, William Morgan, Charles Rice and Barry Clark.

The 500-seat Fringe venue at Prestonfield House will offer a programme of theatre, comedy and cabaret featuring famous faces from the world of entertainment and is brought to the Fringe by Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment) along with Prestonfield House Hotel.

To find out more, and to book, visit www.fringeatprestonfield.co.uk (Venue 105).

Michael and Hilary Whitehall

Julian Clary (c) Andy Hollingworth Archive

Sir Cliff Richard

Dame Arlene Phillips – Ray Burmiston

