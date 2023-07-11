Chris Duncan, Scotland women’s head hockey coach, praised his squad for fighting back after being 3-0 down at half-time to England in the second of a Test double-header at Bisham Abbey.

Eventually, the Tartan Hearts lost 4-3 following a 4-4 draw in the opening fixture on Sunday and Duncan added: “It was a great show of resilience to come back and win the second half, but our start gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“There is a lesson for us to learn about preparing for top teams in a 24-hour window, but we still managed to score three goals away to a great side.

“Overall, we’ve scored seven goals in two games away to England and this is a good statement about what we’re becoming. We’ll keep improving and keep building towards the EuroHockey Championships in Germany in August. We’re a very promising work in progress.”

A slow start by Scotland saw the home side surge into a 2-0 lead and England, ranked No 6 in the world, Scotland are No 17, added a third to make it 3-0 at the break.

The Scots reset at half-time. Charlotte Watson pulled one back, pressure on the left side of the pitch saw Sarah Jamieson (pictured) break into the circle and pick out Watson at the far post.

A lapse in concentration allowed England to win a corner which they converted to go 4-1 ahead but Scotland kept coming and Jika Nyirenda pulled the scoreline back to 4-2 after a slick turn and strike.

Watson came close to finding the net at the far post but Amy Costello smashed home a penalty corner to make it 4-3 and the Scots finished the game on the front foot.

