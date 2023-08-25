EuroHockey Championships, A Division, Pool C, women: Spain 1, Scotland 2 (in Munchengladbach)

Dundonian Charlotte Watson kept her cool to slot the game-winning goal as Scotland, ranked No 19 in the world, edged Spain, ranked No 8, in their final game in the EuroHockey Championships, A Division, in Monchengladbach, Germany.

The 25-year-old Great Britain squad player latched onto a pass from Eve Pearson just inside her own half and drove for goal, sliding the ball under the Spanish goalkeeper for a sensational strike. Time 32 minutes.

Amy Costello, another of the Great Britain squad in the Scotland team, was immense in the game, earning the Women of the Match award, and she opened Scotland’s account from a penalty corner after 15 minutes, driving the ball low into the net.

Spain countered through Lucia Jimenez from a penalty corner after 47 minutes which sparked wave upon waves of attacks on the Scotland defence but they held firm despite a number of scares.

And Scotland could have gone 3-1 ahead when Watson, who was full of running, strode onto the pitch with seven minutes left after a penalty stroke was awarded to Scotland when Sophie Hinds was blocked in the D.

The Spanish goalkeeper dived to save and Spain saw an effort blocked on the line by Scotland before they were awarded a penalty stroke with less than three minutes remaining.

Experience goalkeeper Amy Gibson dived to her right to save and Scotland held out for a huge victory. How the players celebrated at the final whistle in Monchengladbach.

Coach Chris Duncan praised the squad who could finish seventh in the eight-team tournament featuring the elite of European women’s hockey depending on a result between Ireland and Italy on Saturday, a game delayed because of thunderstorms in Germany early on Friday morning.

However, the women have earned four points out of a possible six in their pool having drawn 1-1 against Italy 24-hours earlier.

Duncan said: “This was a result which shows teams in the top ten that we can compete, it is probably bitter sweet as we are disappointed at drawing 1-1 with Italy in a game we totally dominated.

“We were frustrated as it was a game we felt we should have won but this makes a statement to the world of hockey in what we are about and where we want to go.

“It leaves us thinking what might have been had we won on Thursday but those girls deserve enormous praise for what they have achieved out there.”

PICTURE: The victorious Scotland team in Germany

