A joint chambers networking lunch is scheduled for August 23 at Norton House & Spa near Edinburgh Airport and bookings are now being accepted.



Business from East Lothian, Midothian and West Lothian are set to attend and Karen Ritchie, chief executive of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber, said the lunch is a great way to make contacts and raise the profile of your business in a friendly and relaxed environment.



She added: “To help you make the most of the networking opportunities, be prepared to move to another table between courses.”



Mark Templeton, head of immigration at law firm Anderson Strathern, will discuss current opportunities for businesses to recruit key staff from an immigration perspective.



Ritchie added: “As staff shortages continue to pose serious challenges for most sectors, Mark will discuss the benefits of businesses applying to obtain a Sponsor Licence to recruit Skilled Workers and the basic steps involved.



“He will also discuss how businesses can recruit part and full-time staff by understanding the types of visa holders already living in Scotland who have a right to work.”



Booking https://www.melcc.org.uk/chamber-events/1024/

FURTHER DETAILS: Mia Gilchrist on 0131 603 5040

