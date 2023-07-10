The MS Victoria, which was commissioned by The Scottish Government to offer temporary accommodation to displaced Ukrainian people in Edinburgh, is now empty. The government says all guests have been supported to move elsewhere.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Since the start of the illegal war against Ukraine, almost 25,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, more than 20,000 of them through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.
“The MS Victoria was secured to provide an immediate place of safety to displaced people and was always intended to be a temporary measure. Ahead of the contract ending on 11 July, the ship has now been fully and safely disembarked, with all guests supported into onward accommodation.
“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting the displaced people from Ukraine resident on the ship, as well as those who have helped them move into alternative accommodation. The City of Edinburgh Council and other local authorities, third sector partners including AUGB Edinburgh and the Scottish Refugee Council, alongside the Ukrainian Consul, have all played a key role in providing guests with information, support and advice.
“We will continue to support displaced people from Ukraine for as long as they need our help and our message to Ukrainians remains clear: we want Scotland to be your home for as long as you need it.”
House builder begins round-the-clock service
Scottish developer puts customers first with sales team now on hand seven days a week. An independent housebuilder is making their clients’ needs a priority by ensuring a member of the sales team is available every day of the week to help with customer queries. Dundas implemented the seven-day working week after listening to its clients’…
Review – KISS at Glasgow Hydro
No band creates a sense of anticipation or makes a stage entrance like KISS. In the spectacle that is KISS it’s often lost that they made some classic records. For their final ever U.K show in Glasgow’s Hydro they opened with Detroit Rock City from their 1976 album Destroyer, a vinyl record I’ve been spinning…
Review – The Who
The Who, Castle Esplanade. Pete Townshend suggested The Who’s two summer gigs at Edinburgh Castle were among the finest of their career. It was impossible to escape the sense of occasion on this, the second of two nights. Joined by an orchestra for a selection from the 1969 album Tommy, the likes of Sparks still…
Currie climber is being driven up the wall
Andrew Goodall’s sporting ambitions are driving him up the wall – literally. The 18-year-old from Currie has just achieved his biggest accolade to date when he won the European Youth speed climbing championship in Imst, Austria. And now Andrew, who is due to study sports science at Heriot-Watt University later this year, has his sights…
Edge Radio begins broadcasting in Edinburgh this week
Well known radio personality Jay Crawford believes the capital city needs its own radio station and he is using Edge Radio to fill that gap. He began his career at Forth ahead of the station’s launch in 1974, when he was the youngest full time UK broadcaster. He explained that even at the very beginning…
Planning application in conservation area meets with local disapproval
Locals are drawing attention to a planning application in respect of which comments will close this Friday 14 July. The application (23/01892/CON) was lodged for the site at 73 to 77 Ferry Road where a 1264 square metre building within the conservation area is to be demolished. Locals say they object to a building at…
