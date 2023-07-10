The MS Victoria, which was commissioned by The Scottish Government to offer temporary accommodation to displaced Ukrainian people in Edinburgh, is now empty. The government says all guests have been supported to move elsewhere.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Since the start of the illegal war against Ukraine, almost 25,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, more than 20,000 of them through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.

“The MS Victoria was secured to provide an immediate place of safety to displaced people and was always intended to be a temporary measure. Ahead of the contract ending on 11 July, the ship has now been fully and safely disembarked, with all guests supported into onward accommodation.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting the displaced people from Ukraine resident on the ship, as well as those who have helped them move into alternative accommodation. The City of Edinburgh Council and other local authorities, third sector partners including AUGB Edinburgh and the Scottish Refugee Council, alongside the Ukrainian Consul, have all played a key role in providing guests with information, support and advice.

“We will continue to support displaced people from Ukraine for as long as they need our help and our message to Ukrainians remains clear: we want Scotland to be your home for as long as you need it.”

MS Victoria docked in Leith PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

