An independent housebuilder is making their clients’ needs a priority by ensuring a member of the sales team is available every day of the week to help with customer queries.

Dundas implemented the seven-day working week after listening to its clients’ wishes for round-the-clock service, following feedback that was particularly appropriate to first-time homebuyers.

This restructuring will also now mean the sales team will work together in all current developments, ensuring that they can cater for all types of customers.

Calum Miller, Client Manager at Dundas said: “We pride ourselves on providing expert personal service that’s tailored to our customers’ needs, and our new hours entirely reflect this.

“We know how important the process of buying a new home is. It can often be stressful, but this is why we want to make it as straightforward an experience as possible and provide help at every step of the buyers’ journey.

“Whether it’s a first-time buyer or a couple looking to downsize, we will be on hand to help from start to finish, every single day of the week.”

This new way of working will see a member of the team available to help from 08:30am to 5:00pm every day, making life easier for homebuyers.

Calum and Alice Brown, a young couple who recently purchased their first ever home at Dundas’ Gilbertfield Woods development have noted the attention to detail, and the five-star service they have received from the dedicated sales team so far.

Calum Brown, said: “The thought of purchasing a new-build seemed like a big step to take and it was a decision that we wanted to build up to.

“After speaking with the sales team, they made us feel completely at ease. We were invited to view the show home and the quality, care and attention-to-detail was evident throughout. We were utterly sold.

“The Dundas staff also ensured our purchasing journey was painless throughout. They weren’t pushy and they were completely focused on us and our needs. We were so excited when we received the keys and we adore our new home already.”

Dundas is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

The independently-owned developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

To learn more about Dundas, Uphall Station Village, call 0345 853 5000 or visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk

