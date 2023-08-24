EuroHockey Championships, A Division: Pool B: Ireland 2, Spain 2; Scotland 1, Italy 1 (in Monchegladbach, Germany).

Scotland prop up Pool C in the EuroHockey Championships, A Division, in Germany and face Spain in their final game on Friday (13.45) with only a slender chance of finishing out of the bottom two in Europe’s premier team hockey tournament.

The Scots, ranked No 19 in the world, have one point along with third-placed Italy with Spain in second position in the four-strong group with four points, the same as Ireland who top the table on goal difference.

Scotland are, however, determined to finish with a flourish by beating a side ranked No 8 in the world and coach Chris Duncan and the squad were bitterly disappointed at the 1-1 draw with Italy.

They dominated possession and had several gilt edged chances but their only goal came from a penalty corner strike from Great Britain squad player, Amy Costello, (pictured by WorldSportPics courtesy of EuroHockey) after 27 minutes.

That goal levelled a breakaway goal from Emila Munitis after 26 minutes, the Italian netting against the run of play after a break down the left.

Scotland hemmed the Italians in for much of the game, but the Italian side could have nicked a win in the final second but a cross ball to the far post eluded Candela Carosso.

And the Italians had to thank ttheir unorthodox but highly-effective goalkeeper Lucia Caroso for two quality stops in the opening quarter, one from a Costello corner and another after a darting run from Charlotte Watson forced a penalty corner. Costello’s shot was blocked but the ball broke to Jen Eadie but Caruso got down low to parry and the ball was cleared.

Crieff-based Katie Robertson, Scotland’s captain, who originally comes from Freuchie in Fife, said: “We have to look at our defence for the goal we can take pride from the face that we came back after three tough games in Pool B.”

Scotland lost 4-0 to Germany, 5-0 to Ireland and 5-0 to England but Robertson (The University of Edinburgh) added: “We would have liked the three points today, but we will go all out against Spain.

“We need to beat Spain. Nothing changes for us. We came out to win the game and we have come out to win every game here.”

The 26-year-old midfielder added: “We had corner chances and we have to look back at our corners to see where that broke down. Italy are ranked about us and we have to take pride that we got a point but it is all about Spain now.”

“It has been a little disappointing to come here (to Germany) and not prove ourselves, however, we like to play attacking hockey and we just have to finish the tournament on a high by playing the same way.

