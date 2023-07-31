Glasgow Tigers’ team manager Cami Brown claimed his men staged a “super-strong” performance to beat Poole Pirates 46-44 in the Cab Direct Championship at Ashfield.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers duo of Ben Basso and Chris Harris produced the 3-3 scoreline in the final heat to ensure the vital home win after an epic last battle with Poole star Richard Lawson, a former Glasgow racer.

Brown (pictured) said: “We made a super-strong start and led by ten early on but the boys had a chat and we said that Poole would fight back strongly and they did.”

Tom Brennan, he said, had a tough night but Brown added: “He’s had a really high pressure two days after racing in the World Cup Final for Great Britain. There’s no surprise he might be a bit jaded, but the other boys stepped up.”

He praised Sam Hagon and Connor Coles who came in and, said Brown, “did a fabulous job” and he added: “It’s always good to beat Poole. Now we need to kick on and find some momentum.”

GLASGOW 46: Benjamin Basso 12+1, Chris Harris 10+1, Claus Vissing 7+1, Marcin Nowak 6+1, Sam Hagon 5+2, Tom Brennan 3+1, Connor Coles 3.



POOLE 44: Richard Lawson 12+3, Anders Rowe 8, Steve Worrall 8, Ben Cook 7+1, Kyle Newman 6+1, Zach Cook 3, Adam Roynon 0

