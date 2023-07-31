Max Clegg has recently performed well for the Monarchs Academy’s National Development League team so it is no surprise to see him promoted to the Stellar Monarchs’ side to face champions Poole Pirates at Armadale on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

The 26-year-old takes over from broken wrist victim Lasse Fredriksen subject to approval from the speedway board and Clegg (pictured) said: “I’m 100 per cent ready. It’s something I’m quite used to now coming to Edinburgh, they have brilliant fans, a great promotion and a well-prepared track.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve had some really good years at Edinburgh in my career and I’m pleased to be rejoining, even if it’s only a few meetings.”

Apart from suffering from hay fever, Brighouse-based Clegg says he feels really good and added: “I’m enjoying riding my bike again, which is another reason why I’ve agreed to come back to Championship racing.

“My aim this year was to enjoy racing and see what happens. I’m confident and I feel I’ve got a lot of speed”.

In his three home meetings for the Stellar Monarchs Academy, Clegg has dropped only a single point in 15 rides, that being in the final heat last Friday against Berwick Bullets.

The Yorkshireman added: “That’s one point more then I wanted to drop.”

He is using the same bikes he’s always used. At the start of the season I had a lot of bike issues which tends to happen to me in early season, but I’ve fixed that now and I feel a different rider.

“I’ve been in the team with Picko (Pickering) and Craig (Cook) before and I know most of them. The team is really strong and we can finish the season off really well. Anything’s possible, I’m confident.

“Poole won’t be an easy meeting on Friday but then no meeting is easy. We need the whole team to click.”

Max will be combining his speedway with work commitments but sees no problem arising. “My gaffer’s really good with giving me time off”.

Jason Edwards guested is the away matches this week at Plymouth Gladiators (Tuesday) and Poole Pirates (Wednesday).

