Leeds United boss Daniel Farke saw his two main strikers leave the field at Tynecastle during the game on Sunday which they won 1-0, both nursing injuries.

Reports suggest the manager is unlikely to change his transfer plans as the Yorkshire side head into the competitive season.

French striker Georginio Rutter left the field in the first-half to be replaced by England cap Patrick Bamford. He went off in the late stages of the game after a tackle.

If the injuries were long term then that would leave Mateo Joseph, who came on for Bamford, holding the striker role when the Championship kicks off.

Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Rutter had suffered a muscle injury. Bamford appears to have a hamstring injury. The manager awaits a full assessment on both men.

Picture: Daniel Farke speaks to Frankie McAvoy (left) and Steven Naismith (right) before kick-off at Tynecastle. The men worked together at Norwich City. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...