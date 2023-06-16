Melville Street remains closed from the Queensferry Street end while the cycleways are completed and the road resurfaced. The option is to go via the beautifully resurfaced Alva Street or Drumsheugh Place.

Heriot Row has opened again after being closed for two week for resurfacing between Howe Street and Dundas Street.

There are a few roads which will get the council’s micro-asphalt treatment however – see the entries in blue in the list below which are the newest ones.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

