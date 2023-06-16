Melville Street remains closed from the Queensferry Street end while the cycleways are completed and the road resurfaced. The option is to go via the beautifully resurfaced Alva Street or Drumsheugh Place.
Heriot Row has opened again after being closed for two week for resurfacing between Howe Street and Dundas Street.
There are a few roads which will get the council’s micro-asphalt treatment however – see the entries in blue in the list below which are the newest ones.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
King’s Birthday Honours recognises the emergency services
Scots recognised in His Majesty’s first Honours list include senior officers in the emergency services. Malcolm Graham, Deputy Chief Constable (DCC), Police Scotland has been awarded the Kings Police Medal. DCC Graham joined Lothian and Borders Police in 1995. In May 2009, he became Detective Chief Superintendent with responsibility for organised crime and counter terrorism…
Cancer Card founder awarded MBE
The Edinburgh founder of Cancer Card, which supports anyone affected by cancer, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2023. Jen Hardy founded Cancer Card following her diagnosis of incurable breast cancer in 2017. She struggled to access the correct support for herself and…
King’s Birthday Honours – Paul’s MBE hits the right note
Paul Boyd (41) has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list which has just been announced. Mr Boyd is both founder and Director of Morningside School of Music and has been recognised for “services to Entrepreneurship and to the Music Industry”. He said: “It’s an incredible honour for someone like me to…
British Empire Medal for Claire
Claire Miller, Senior Public Safety Officer with The City of Edinburgh Council, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Honours List. She has been recognised for “services in Scotland on the Demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II”. Claire’s dedication, commitment and professionalism were instrumental to the success of Operation Unicorn (OU)…
British Empire Medal for Edinburgh President British Red Cross
Jane Elizabeth Walker (49) BEM is President, Edinburgh, Lothian and Fife, British Red Cross, and she has been honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours for voluntary service to the Red Cross. She has supported the British Red Cross through volunteering for the last 18 years on a national level. Jane said: “It’s a huge honour…
First Minister congratulates Scots awarded honours
First Minister Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours list, in the first announcement of awards since His Majesty’s Coronation. In recognition of exceptional contributions to public life and in keeping with the Coronation theme of “The Big Help Out”, this year’s awards celebrate recipients who have contributed to their…
