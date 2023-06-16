First Minister Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours list, in the first announcement of awards since His Majesty’s Coronation.
In recognition of exceptional contributions to public life and in keeping with the Coronation theme of “The Big Help Out”, this year’s awards celebrate recipients who have contributed to their community and undertaken voluntary services.
Jackie Baillie, the Deputy Leader of the Scottish Labour Party, has been awarded a Damehood for political and public service, while those being awarded a CBE include, Thomas Evans, Professor of Molecular Microbiology, University of Glasgow, for services to healthcare during Covid-19 and Peter Lawson, Chair of Scottish Opera, for services to the arts.
Among those receiving an OBE is Fiona McKenzie, the founder of Centrestage, Kilmarnock, for services to the community in East Ayrshire. Gordon Reid, wheelchair tennis player, receives an OBE for services to tennis. The Head of Events and Exhibitions at The Scottish Parliament, Roy Devon, is recognised for services following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
Those who receive MBEs include Sally Magnusson, broadcaster and author, for services to people with dementia and their carers. Annie McSween DL, Comunn Eachdraidh Nis (Ness Historical Society, Isle of Lewis), for services to the Scots Gàidhlig language, and Dr Inderjit Singh, for voluntary and charitable services, also receive MBEs. The founder of Finding Your Feet, Corinne Hutton, receives an MBE for her work raising awareness of sepsis and amputees.
Archibald Jenkins, for services to charity and to the community in Peebles, and Anne McCreadie, for services to the community in Merkinch, Inverness, are among those honoured with a BEM.
Malcolm Graham, Deputy Chief Constable and Kenneth MacDonald, Assistant Chief Constable, Police Scotland, both receive The King’s Police Medal. The King’s Fire Service Medal is awarded to Matt Acton, Area Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Julie Shields, Head of Service for the East Region, Scottish Ambulance Service will receive The King’s Ambulance Service Medal.
The First Minister said: “Those recognised have made outstanding contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond. Their service and dedication makes our country a better place for everyone and I am pleased to see this has been recognised.
“I also want to congratulate those personnel who have been awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Scotland’s emergency services keep us safe every day of the year and serve our communities with distinction. Their hard work and dedication is deeply appreciated.”
