Jane Elizabeth Walker (49) BEM is President, Edinburgh, Lothian and Fife, British Red Cross, and she has been honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours for voluntary service to the Red Cross.

She has supported the British Red Cross through volunteering for the last 18 years on a national level.

Jane said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List for my work with the British Red Cross. I work with a dedicated team to raise funds for the organisation. Receiving this honour is also a testament to my colleagues.

“I really do feel I’ve accepted this award on behalf of every volunteer in Scotland who work tirelessly to help vulnerable people in crisis throughout our Nation. The British Red Cross have given me so many opportunities to volunteer and I feel true my blessed. The staff, especially Fran Smith and Sharon Anderson have been incredibly supportive to all of us fundraising volunteers in Scotland so thanks must go to them too.

“I am passionate in ensuring that the needs of volunteers are championed within regional fundraising, supporting the development of volunteering roles/experience whilst being an advocate for diversity.”

British Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson said: “We would like to offer Jane our warmest congratulations for being made an OBE. We are delighted that the boundless passion, tireless dedication and tremendous hard work given to the British Red Cross has been recognised.

“This honour is extremely well-deserved and we would like to thank Jane sincerely.”

Jane champions the Youth Education service and the Humanitarian Education Programme, regularly delivering talks to a variety of community groups in order to raise awareness of The British Red Cross.

In 2014 she took over the Chairperson role of the Lothian Ball. In 2022, it raised £83,000 with a further £250,000 personal donation from one attendee. The Ball has raised more than £1 million and requires a huge effort on Jane’s part, without her it definitely “wouldn’t happen”.

She has supported the Volunteer Recruitment Team, recruiting volunteers for the Covid-19 response. She conducted interviews throughout 2021-2 interviewing 196 applicants for a variety of vaccination roles.

Her support allowed the team to process a high volume of applicants during busy periods and often with short notice requests.

She volunteered as a National Telephone Support Volunteer, supporting vulnerable and distressed people by providing emotional and ƒ practical support, such as, access to food and medication.

In January 2020, she became Local President of Edinburgh, Lothians & Fife.

She attends network meetings and offers peer support and recently organized a retail shop competition, offering a prize for the best performing shop which energised the retail group with competitive spirit.

She is a Fundraising Volunteer Representative and is passionate in ensuring that volunteers’ needs are championed within regional fundraising, supporting the development of volunteering roles/experience whilst being an advocate for diversity.

She assists in drafting newsletters and communications, and hosts drop in calls to welcome & update volunteers.

She participates fully in every meeting, supporting, encouraging, recognising success whilst working collaboratively with staff and volunteers to always keep focussed on the volunteer’s perspective from bucket shakes to the Ball.

She has participated in strategy sessions for not only the Volunteer Representation Model, but for the Fit for the Future plan too.

