Craigies Farm in South Queensferry is the place to be as they open their gates to people who want to pick their own fruit.

The season begins with strawberries from 17 June and run until the end of October when there will be pumpkins and apples.

The summer fruit grows in the polytunnels ensuring a great day out no matter what the weather does.

Pick Your Own entry vouchers are released weekly and throughout the week depending on how much fruit ripens each day. Check the Craigies website to book the date for your visit. There is no limit to how much fruit can be picked.

Booking is in 3-hour slots and can be booked between 9am – 5pm.  

Minimum spend is £5.00 for adults and £2.50 for children. When paying for the fruit that you have picked at the end of your trip, the booking cost is redeemable against the price of your fruit and veg. 

Find more information about Pick Your Own and book here: https://craigies.co.uk/pick-your-own-fruit/ 

Craigies FarmPhoto Phil Wilkinson. info@philwilkinson.net 07740444373

Letter from Scotland

Walking on the bird-studded cliffs at St Abbs’ Head on a balmy day last weekend, it was easy to be lulled into believing that “God’s in his heaven and all’s right with the world.”  But the past fortnight of dry, sunny, warm weather, with temperatures topping 30°C, may not last long. And indeed the official…

Continue Reading Letter from Scotland

Ferguson signs for Hibs

Hibernian Women have signed 18-year-old forward Abbie Ferguson on a two-year deal from Celtic. Ferguson spent the majority of the 22/23 season on loan at SWPL side Partick Thistle scoring five goals and assisting eight times on Thistle’s run to finish in the top six. Abbie scored five goals for Scotland U19’s on her debut…

Continue Reading Ferguson signs for Hibs

New Partnership Manager appointed to third sector supplier

City firm Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), which supplies copier and print solutions to the third sector in Scotland, has brought in Andrew Grant as Partnership Manager as part of its growth plan. Edinburgh-born Grant brings with him extensive experience both from the charity world and a business development perspective. He spent three-and-a-half years…

Continue Reading New Partnership Manager appointed to third sector supplier

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.