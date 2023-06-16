Craigies Farm in South Queensferry is the place to be as they open their gates to people who want to pick their own fruit.
The season begins with strawberries from 17 June and run until the end of October when there will be pumpkins and apples.
The summer fruit grows in the polytunnels ensuring a great day out no matter what the weather does.
Pick Your Own entry vouchers are released weekly and throughout the week depending on how much fruit ripens each day. Check the Craigies website to book the date for your visit. There is no limit to how much fruit can be picked.
Booking is in 3-hour slots and can be booked between 9am – 5pm.
Minimum spend is £5.00 for adults and £2.50 for children. When paying for the fruit that you have picked at the end of your trip, the booking cost is redeemable against the price of your fruit and veg.
Find more information about Pick Your Own and book here: https://craigies.co.uk/pick-your-own-fruit/
