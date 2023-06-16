Hibernian Women have signed 18-year-old forward Abbie Ferguson on a two-year deal from Celtic.

Ferguson spent the majority of the 22/23 season on loan at SWPL side Partick Thistle scoring five goals and assisting eight times on Thistle’s run to finish in the top six.

Abbie scored five goals for Scotland U19’s on her debut in a Euro Round 2 qualifying match against Liechtenstein, playing alongside Eilidh Adams and new Hibee, Mya Christie.

Abbie will wear number 7 for the Hibees this season.

Abbie said: “I am excited to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“I’m looking to enjoy the upcoming season and hopefully score some goals for the club.”

Hibs Women manager Grant Scott added: “We are delighted to bring Abbie to the club, she is a young player but has had experience within the league over the past season.

“I look forward to working with her and helping her develop both on and off the pitch.”

Hibs Women General Manager, Chris Gaunt said: “This is a brilliant signing from the coaching team. With Abbie and Mya joining other Scotland U19’s Rosie and Eilidh, hopefully fans can see we are building a group of ambitious Scottish players to help usher in a new era of success for Hibs.”

Hibs say that Abbie’s player sponsorship is available for the forthcoming season and that any party which wishes to, discuss any of their Player Sponsorship Packages, should get in touch with the Commercial Team. commercial@hibernianfc.co.uk

