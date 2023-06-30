Temporary road closures for royal visit
There will be a royal visit next week when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland. And that means that the area around Holyrood, St Giles’ and the Castle will be no go areas for vehicles on a rolling basis.
There will also be the Royal garden party on Tuesday when traffic is expected to be heavy around the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Council officials knew of blunder months before it was made public
It appears from an FOI conducted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service that council officers knew of advertising blunders attached to traffic regulation orders three months before the council disclosed them. This has resulted in additional statutory advertising.
Beyond the Little Black Dress
The little black dress is a staple in most wardrobes. Not everyone has a Coco Chanel or a Norman Hartnell but you can from Saturday go and have a look at the flagship exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland where they have many dresses on display.
Prestonfield Nursery win foodie award
The nursery at Prestonfield has won a Jamie Oliver Award for its food based programme.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States
On 9 July the GRAMMY award winning National Children’s Chorus (NCC) of the United States will perform at Assembly Rooms. NCC is made up of 1,000 student singers from seven American cities. The students learn the same songs and then meet up for concerts as one on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.…
Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening
There will be viewing opportunities for the public at events in Edinburgh next week to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Public viewing areas will be available along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh as part of events to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Wednesday…
Edinburgh Leisure venues are filled with activity this summer
Wherever you are, or whatever you want, there’s an Edinburgh Leisure venue near you for a summer filled with activity With Edinburgh’s numerous festivals about to begin, festival goers and workers can keep up their energy levels and enjoy their fittest summer ever. Edinburgh Leisure has launched its ‘Summer Pass’, with everything you need for…
SAY Award invites entries
The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award invites album submissions now. There will be a glittering ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls in October when the winner will collect a prize of £20,000 and the title. Others on the shortlist win £1,000. Eligible albums will be those released between 1 June 2022 and 31 May…
Goodbye Ginnelly as he rejects ‘best possible offer’
Josh Ginnelly has played his last game for Hearts. The English-born striker, who made 61 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Gorgie club after joining in 2021, will not be returning. A Hearts spokesman confirmed: “His contract expired last month and, despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he…
Duck & Waffle – al fresco for the summer
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has opened its 32-seat terrace – an oasis in the heart of the city – to greet the summer season. With views of the Edinburgh skyline over St James Quarter, the space offers a sought after escape from the bustle below – paired with a new, fresh and seasonal cocktail and…