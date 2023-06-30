Temporary road closures for royal visit

There will be a royal visit next week when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland. And that means that the area around Holyrood, St Giles’ and the Castle will be no go areas for vehicles on a rolling basis.

There will also be the Royal garden party on Tuesday when traffic is expected to be heavy around the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Read more here.

Holyrood Palace. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Council officials knew of blunder months before it was made public

It appears from an FOI conducted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service that council officers knew of advertising blunders attached to traffic regulation orders three months before the council disclosed them. This has resulted in additional statutory advertising.

Read more here.

Beyond the Little Black Dress

The little black dress is a staple in most wardrobes. Not everyone has a Coco Chanel or a Norman Hartnell but you can from Saturday go and have a look at the flagship exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland where they have many dresses on display.

Read more here.

PHOTO Duncan McGlynn Models Shannon Summers, Joshua Cairns and Grace Dempsey pose outside the National Museum of Scotland ahead of the opening of Beyond the Little Black Dress on Saturday The exhibition deconstructs an iconic wardrobe staple, examining the radical power of the colour black in fashion.

Prestonfield Nursery win foodie award

The nursery at Prestonfield has won a Jamie Oliver Award for its food based programme.

Read more here

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the July issue is going to press today.

Or click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.

At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States

On 9 July the GRAMMY award winning National Children’s Chorus (NCC) of the United States will perform at Assembly Rooms.   NCC is made up of 1,000 student singers from seven American cities. The students learn the same songs and then meet up for concerts as one on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.…

Continue Reading At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States

Edinburgh Leisure venues are filled with activity this summer

Wherever you are, or whatever you want, there’s an Edinburgh Leisure venue near you for a summer filled with activity With Edinburgh’s numerous festivals about to begin, festival goers and workers can keep up their energy levels and enjoy their fittest summer ever. Edinburgh Leisure has launched its ‘Summer Pass’, with everything you need for…

Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure venues are filled with activity this summer

SAY Award invites entries

The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award invites album submissions now. There will be a glittering ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls in October when the winner will collect a prize of £20,000 and the title. Others on the shortlist win £1,000. Eligible albums will be those released between 1 June 2022 and 31 May…

Continue Reading SAY Award invites entries

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.