Temporary road closures for royal visit

There will be a royal visit next week when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland. And that means that the area around Holyrood, St Giles’ and the Castle will be no go areas for vehicles on a rolling basis.

There will also be the Royal garden party on Tuesday when traffic is expected to be heavy around the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Read more here.

Holyrood Palace. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Council officials knew of blunder months before it was made public

It appears from an FOI conducted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service that council officers knew of advertising blunders attached to traffic regulation orders three months before the council disclosed them. This has resulted in additional statutory advertising.

Read more here.

Beyond the Little Black Dress

The little black dress is a staple in most wardrobes. Not everyone has a Coco Chanel or a Norman Hartnell but you can from Saturday go and have a look at the flagship exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland where they have many dresses on display.

Read more here.

PHOTO Duncan McGlynn Models Shannon Summers, Joshua Cairns and Grace Dempsey pose outside the National Museum of Scotland ahead of the opening of Beyond the Little Black Dress on Saturday The exhibition deconstructs an iconic wardrobe staple, examining the radical power of the colour black in fashion.

Prestonfield Nursery win foodie award

The nursery at Prestonfield has won a Jamie Oliver Award for its food based programme.

Read more here

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the July issue is going to press today.

Or click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.

Like this: Like Loading...