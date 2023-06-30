The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal, the luxury floating hotel have joined Leith Community Croft as their first corporate member.

The ongoing relationship will benefit staff of all three charities as well as introducing wellbeing benefits to the Leith community.

Earth in Common run the urban croft on Leith Links where there is now an inspiring new building being developed.

Evie Murray is Founder and CEO of Earth in Common, the charity that runs Leith Community Croft. She said: “Fingal and Britannia have really got on board with the whole ethos of the organisation.

“The croft is quite a magical place in terms of wellbeing. The land itself offers wellbeing to people. Even just being here helps people feel inspired, friendships form and people feel less lonely. Being at the croft gives people a sense of agency. Local people are able to contribute towards putting food on their tables and nourishing their children. The croft gives people a real sense of joy.”

The corporate membership has a financial element, but the main contribution to Leith Community Croft will be staff from both ships offering their time, resources and skills to the charity, helping with everything from weeding to marketing.

Fingal’s maintenance manager Jay Book marked the beginning of the partnership by designing and building a compost hot box for the croft. Over 200 team members from across the two ships will have the opportunity to volunteer at the croft and spend time in nature to benefit their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Sarah Thomson, The Royal Yacht Britannia’s Visitor Experience and Environmental Manager said: “It’s an ongoing partnership. Leith Community Croft will come to us with what they need and we’ll see if we can help. We’re hopeful that it might encourage other local businesses to get involved too. The croft is such a wonderful community resource.”

Today’s membership announcement is part of an ongoing commitment to engaging with the community in Leith for the benefit of all.

Charlie Granlese, Fingal’s Guest Experience and Environmental Manager said: “Having a positive impact on the community of Leith is an absolute must for us as a business. It’s so exciting to be a part of the work at the croft.”

Like this: Like Loading...