Temporary road closures will be in place next week across Edinburgh’s city centre, as the city prepares to host the major ceremonial event when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland on Wednesday 5 July.
The King will be presented with the Scottish Crown Jewels at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile involving senior royals and also Scottish people.
The Council is working with The Scottish Government and Police Scotland to safely accommodate the large crowds of people who are expected to line the city’s streets in celebration of the historic occasion.
Residents and visitors are being urged to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel in and around the Old Town on Wednesday afternoon. People should check the Council website, which is being updated with details of road closures and other public transport information.
Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge said: “The eyes of the world will be upon us once again as we mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla. I’m quite sure it will be another proud day for the Capital.
“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for disruption across the city, but particularly in the Old Town. We’re working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on the events.
“For those who wish to enjoy the Royal and People’s Processions, I urge you to please plan ahead and keep an eye on our website and social media channels for the latest advice and guidance.”
For the most up-to-date information, visit the Council’s dedicated webpages, www.gov.scot and www.royal.uk
The @edintravel traffic information team will be carefully monitoring the city’s roads, sharing the latest information on disruption and diversions on Twitter. See also Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams.
