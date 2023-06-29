Greg Gorman is known for his stark honest portraits of the most famous and infamous faces from the worlds of entertainment, arts, sport and music. His images have intrigued the viewer from the onset of his career.
The American photographer’s portraits of international celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Bette Davies, David Bowie, Alfred Hitchcock radiate something mysterious and vulnerable, despite being perfectly composed and lit.
It is little wonder that Gorman is one of the most influential portrait photographers of our time.
He will be speaking at The Royal Scots Club on Monday 3 July at 6.30pmwhen you can see some of his most famous photos.
To book your place please contact Leanne via events@royalscotsclub.com or by phone on 0131 556 4270.
Goodbye Ginnelly as he rejects ‘best possible offer’
Josh Ginnelly has played his last game for Hearts. The English-born striker, who made 61 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Gorgie club after joining in 2021, will not be returning. A Hearts spokesman confirmed: “His contract expired last month and, despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he…
Duck & Waffle – al fresco for the summer
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has opened its 32-seat terrace – an oasis in the heart of the city – to greet the summer season. With views of the Edinburgh skyline over St James Quarter, the space offers a sought after escape from the bustle below – paired with a new, fresh and seasonal cocktail and…
Advertising mistakes known about for months before councillors alerted
Mistakes in the statutory advertising of Edinburgh’s active travel plans by a contractor put to the public for feedback were discovered more than three months before city councillors were alerted. In April the council revealed that “errors” had been made in a consultation on making Spaces for People schemes permanent. The errors meant the consultation…
Royal visit – temporary road closures
Temporary road closures will be in place next week across Edinburgh’s city centre, as the city prepares to host the major ceremonial event when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland on Wednesday 5 July. The King will be presented with the Scottish Crown Jewels at a national…
Council refuses planning for water tower to be used as holiday let
Edinburgh councillors have blocked plans for a rural water tower to be used as a holiday let, arguing it could instead be used as permanent housing. Using the new planning policy which gives local authorities greater powers to turn down short-term let (STL) applications, it was argued that any economic benefit from the use would…
Businesses profit from trip to the UK’s largest space event
Six Fife based businesses visited the annual Space-Comm Expo with some help from Fife Council’s Trade Development Programme. It’s the first time that the businesses, including Semefab, Eurospray, Raytheon, Fifab, Cerebral Ape and Contract Solutions, have visited this significant event dedicated to showcasing the significant commercial opportunities available within an industry worth £14.8 billion to…
