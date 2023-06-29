Greg Gorman is known for his stark honest portraits of the most famous and infamous faces from the worlds of entertainment, arts, sport and music. His images have intrigued the viewer from the onset of his career.

“A photograph is most successful when it doesn’t answer all the questions”. Greg Gorman

The American photographer’s portraits of international celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Bette Davies, David Bowie, Alfred Hitchcock radiate something mysterious and vulnerable, despite being perfectly composed and lit.

It is little wonder that Gorman is one of the most influential portrait photographers of our time.

He will be speaking at The Royal Scots Club on Monday 3 July at 6.30pmwhen you can see some of his most famous photos.

To book your place please contact Leanne via events@royalscotsclub.com or by phone on 0131 556 4270.

Like this: Like Loading...