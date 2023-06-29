Edinburgh councillors have blocked plans for a rural water tower to be used as a holiday let, arguing it could instead be used as permanent housing.
Using the new planning policy which gives local authorities greater powers to turn down short-term let (STL) applications, it was argued that any economic benefit from the use would not outweigh the loss of residential accommodation.
South Queensferry’s c-listed Dalmeny Water Tower was converted over 20 years ago with owners Rosebery Estates lodging change of use proposals earlier this year.
The plans were recommended for approval by officials who said there would be a “strong degree of economic benefit” by having the one-bedroom property as STL use.
Edinburgh Council’s planning sub-committee refused the application by seven votes to three.
Convener Hal Osler said: “This was a former water tower that’s been converted over a period of time into something else.
“I would question its ability to be a functioning housing unit…and I’m sure this is an absolutely lovely place for somebody to come and stay and visit.”
Cllr Neil Gardiner remarked that it was an “unusual house” but was suitable for permanent residents.
“I don’t object to STLs on principle but I’m just considering each application on its merits and I don’t see the justification to go for this one at the moment,” he said.
Cllr Chas Booth said as the site was situated on the greenbelt it was justified to reject the application, arguing any plans for new housing in the area would be refused.
