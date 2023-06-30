On 9 July the GRAMMY award winning National Children’s Chorus (NCC) of the United States will perform at Assembly Rooms.
NCC is made up of 1,000 student singers from seven American cities. The students learn the same songs and then meet up for concerts as one on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. The Edinburgh concert will feature 200 of the young NCC artists aged 10-17.
Through NCC, choir members find their voice as artists and as citizens, in a supportive environment that challenges students to reach their highest standard. The results are remarkable: NCC performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel on the 2022 GRAMMY winning album (best choral performance) Mahler: Symphony No. 8. This season, their concerts have included performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and their sold-out solo debut at Carnegie Hall in New York.
On 13 July after concerts in Cardiff and London the NCC will record an album at Abbey Road Studios.
The music they will sing and record includes:
“Diya Jalein,” a NCC Commission by Gaayatri Kaundinya which is set in Hindi and celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights
“Betelehemu” arranged by Andy Beck – a Nigerian Christmas carol, set in the Yoruba language.
“I Dream a World” by André J. Thomas – set to lyrics by the great African-American poet Langston Hughes, a dedication to the victims of the September 11th attacks in the United States
Yaldei Haor / “Children of Light” by Israeli composer Sharon Farber – set in Hebrew, a vision of how the voices of children might heal a weary world.
“Glow” by Eric Whitacre – set in English, a meditation on the incandescent beauty of a winter morning.
https://www.thequeenshall.net/whats-on/national-childrens-chorus-united-states-america
Five things you need to know today
Temporary road closures for royal visit There will be a royal visit next week when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland. And that means that the area around Holyrood, St Giles’ and the Castle will be no go areas for vehicles on a rolling basis. There will…
Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening
There will be viewing opportunities for the public at events in Edinburgh next week to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Public viewing areas will be available along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh as part of events to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Wednesday…
Continue Reading Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening
Edinburgh Leisure venues are filled with activity this summer
Wherever you are, or whatever you want, there’s an Edinburgh Leisure venue near you for a summer filled with activity With Edinburgh’s numerous festivals about to begin, festival goers and workers can keep up their energy levels and enjoy their fittest summer ever. Edinburgh Leisure has launched its ‘Summer Pass’, with everything you need for…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure venues are filled with activity this summer
SAY Award invites entries
The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award invites album submissions now. There will be a glittering ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls in October when the winner will collect a prize of £20,000 and the title. Others on the shortlist win £1,000. Eligible albums will be those released between 1 June 2022 and 31 May…
Goodbye Ginnelly as he rejects ‘best possible offer’
Josh Ginnelly has played his last game for Hearts. The English-born striker, who made 61 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Gorgie club after joining in 2021, will not be returning. A Hearts spokesman confirmed: “His contract expired last month and, despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he…
Continue Reading Goodbye Ginnelly as he rejects ‘best possible offer’
Duck & Waffle – al fresco for the summer
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has opened its 32-seat terrace – an oasis in the heart of the city – to greet the summer season. With views of the Edinburgh skyline over St James Quarter, the space offers a sought after escape from the bustle below – paired with a new, fresh and seasonal cocktail and…