On 9 July the GRAMMY award winning National Children’s Chorus (NCC) of the United States will perform at Assembly Rooms.

NCC is made up of 1,000 student singers from seven American cities. The students learn the same songs and then meet up for concerts as one on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. The Edinburgh concert will feature 200 of the young NCC artists aged 10-17.

Through NCC, choir members find their voice as artists and as citizens, in a supportive environment that challenges students to reach their highest standard. The results are remarkable: NCC performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel on the 2022 GRAMMY winning album (best choral performance) Mahler: Symphony No. 8. This season, their concerts have included performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and their sold-out solo debut at Carnegie Hall in New York.

On 13 July after concerts in Cardiff and London the NCC will record an album at Abbey Road Studios.

The music they will sing and record includes:

“Diya Jalein,” a NCC Commission by Gaayatri Kaundinya which is set in Hindi and celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights

“Betelehemu” arranged by Andy Beck – a Nigerian Christmas carol, set in the Yoruba language.

“I Dream a World” by André J. Thomas – set to lyrics by the great African-American poet Langston Hughes, a dedication to the victims of the September 11th attacks in the United States

Yaldei Haor / “Children of Light” by Israeli composer Sharon Farber – set in Hebrew, a vision of how the voices of children might heal a weary world.

“Glow” by Eric Whitacre – set in English, a meditation on the incandescent beauty of a winter morning.

https://www.thequeenshall.net/whats-on/national-childrens-chorus-united-states-america

NCC at Lincoln Center New York PHOTO Courtesy of NCC

Like this: Like Loading...