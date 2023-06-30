There will be viewing opportunities for the public at events in Edinburgh next week to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Public viewing areas will be available along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh as part of events to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Wednesday 5 July.

Events will begin around lunchtime and will include:

a People’s Procession, involving around 100 people representing different aspects of Scottish life, walking on foot from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ Cathedral, accompanied by a military escort and cadet force bands



the Honours of Scotland escorted from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ Cathedral by The King’s Body Guard for Scotland (the Royal Company of Archers) and a Tri-Service Guard of Honour formed by contingents of the Navy, Army and Royal Air Force with a military band and pipes and drums



military pipe and drums, bands, and members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment processing along the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral

a Royal Procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, attended by The King and Queen and The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay



a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral and presentation of the Honours of Scotland to The King. The Stone of Destiny will also form part of the ceremony



a 21 Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ Service, before the Royal Procession travels back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse



a flypast by the Red Arrows (in the direction of Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse)

There will be pavement space along the Royal Mile for people who wish to watch events in person. Those intending to come are advised to arrive early and prepare for changeable weather conditions.

Traffic restrictions and temporary road closures will be in place around the Royal Mile on the day of the events.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Next week Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen with a series of events to mark their Coronation. Highlights include a People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, and a Gun Salute in Edinburgh. Many different people, charities and organisations from across the country will be involved. I will attend the Service at St Giles’ Cathedral and I look forward to representing the people of Scotland at this historic event.

“Any members of the public who wish to get involved will be able to follow TV or radio coverage, or view events in person along the Royal Mile. Space will be limited so those planning to come should arrive early and be prepared for whatever the weather may hold.”

The timetable is as follows:

1315 People’s Procession departs Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

1330 People’s Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

1340 The Honours of Scotland leave Edinburgh Castle Esplanade under military escort

1340 Military pipe and drums bands and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square

1350 The Honours of Scotland arrive at West Parliament Square by vehicle

1405 Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

1410 Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

1415 National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins

1515 Service ends

1520 The King and Queen exit St Giles’ to Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle

1527 Royal party arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse

1540 RAF flypast down the Royal Mile

Red Arrows over Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

