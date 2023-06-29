Wherever you are, or whatever you want, there’s an Edinburgh Leisure venue near you for a summer filled with activity
With Edinburgh’s numerous festivals about to begin, festival goers and workers can keep up their energy levels and enjoy their fittest summer ever.
Edinburgh Leisure has launched its ‘Summer Pass’, with everything you need for a sport-filled summer, with something for everyone to keep active and healthy throughout the heady days of the festivals.
The ‘Summer Pass’, which goes on sale on Friday, 30 June 2023, offers unlimited access to the city’s 14 state-of-the-art gyms; 12 swimming pools, including 5 Victorian ones; over 750+ fitness classes per week; 1 world-class climbing centre; saunas, steam rooms, Turkish Baths for only £69. The pass lasts six weeks from the date of purchase, with the last day a customer can purchase a pass being 31 August 2023.
And for the first time ever, Edinburgh Leisure is introducing a reduced-price pass for young adults (18–24-year-olds), costing just £49.
Matthew Smith, Sales Manager at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “Anyone lucky enough to be in Edinburgh for the summer with its various festivals knows it is always a fantastic atmosphere, and it takes energy to take in so many shows and party into the small hours.
“We’re inviting festival-goers, workers, and visitors to the city on an extended stay to be inspired and keep their energy levels high by keeping fit and active throughout the summer.
“And for the first time ever, Edinburgh Leisure is introducing a reduced-price pass for young adults aged 18–24-year-olds. We’re hoping to appeal to students returning home from university, or young festival workers staying in the city during the summer, with an attractive and affordable option.”
“Classes like Zumba or Sh’bam are brilliant fun and a great way to get you in the mood to party, while a workout at the gym will boost your energy for the night ahead. We’ve also got some quick hit X-press gym classes, which use high intensity training (HIT) methods with explosive bursts of speed and activity to achieve a total workout in a short period of time, in as little as 30 minutes. And if you have really overdone it, you can spend the morning chilling out with a swim and sauna, or even the Turkish Baths at Portobello.”
The pass is available to buy online on in venue. www.edinburghleisure.co.uk
