Chris Harris took a superb victory in the second round of the FIM Long Track World Championship at Ostrow.



The Leicester and Glasgow star (pictured) dived inside Martin Smolinski to lead the decisive race and then held off constant pressure from the German to take his first-ever Grand Final win at the tenth attempt.



Harris had had to do things the hard way as a mechanical problem in his final qualifying race sent him into the Last Chance heat, but he made it through and then took the Final at the Polish venue ahead of Smolinski and Kenneth Hansen, with fellow GB racer Zach Wajtknecht finishing fifth.



With two of the six rounds completed, the top four are covered by just one point with Harris in fourth place overall, behind a three-way tie between Wajtknecht, Smolinski and Josef Franc.

