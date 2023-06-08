An interim Edinburgh Council boss is to leave his job less than a month after he started, after councillors criticised his £160,000 salary.
Alan Adams was brought in to lead the city’s adult social care services following the sudden resignation of Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership chief, Judith Proctor, in May.
Last week a report was presented at a full council meeting which confirmed Mr Adams’ temporary appointment – but his six-figure salary came in for criticism.
SNP councillors dubbed the sum “indefensible” at a time when social care services are struggling due to a £47 million budget gap. The elected members said that since it is a six-month, part time role the salary worked out at the full time equivalent of £403,000 – making it the highest-paid public sector role in Scotland.
Others said this comparison was “inappropriate” and that it was the “going rate” for senior officials hired externally.
An email sent to councillors by The City of Edinburgh Council chief executive Andrew Kerr on Thursday said that following discussions, Mr Adams’ contract would now be ending – less than a month after he accepted the role – for “a number of both professional and personal reasons”.
Mr Kerr said: “I am working with Alan in respect of closing down the main diagnostic task he has been undertaking to ensure that this is finalised before he leaves.
“Part of that consideration will consider how we facilitate the appropriate leadership for the social work aspects of this work and an appropriate response to the inspection report received recently on Adult Protection and Adult Social Work practice.”
An update on progress in finding a replacement for both Mr Adams and Ms Proctor will be given to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board on Tuesday. The papers for that committee meeting are published here.
by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
