Revamped Berwick Bandits are back on track for the first time in a month when they travel to Redcar Bears while the club’s development side, Bullets, entertain high-flying Mildenhall Tigers.

Rory Schlein (pictured) takes over the No 1 spot on Friday night when Bandits bid to make it third time lucky against Bears having lost home and away to the Teesside team in the Knockout Cup.

Berwick have new signing Jacob Hook in the reserve berth alongside Connor Coles who is in the form of his life.

This is Redcar’s first Championship outing of the season while Bandits won their only fixture so far, at home to Scunthorpe.

Berwick skipper Leon Flint was hampered by a leg injury sustained during the pre-meeting warm-up session at Redcar in April but he is raring to get back on track with the Bandits.

Flint said: “Rory is so experienced that he is unlikely to be phased by taking over the No 1 spot while the signing of Jacob Hook in midweek is a good move by the management.

“We now have a run of fixtures – Oxford at home and Birmingham away – where we will be looking to pick up the points with a view to qualifying for the play-offs.”

“So far the league has shown that there is not much between the teams. On their day everyone seems capable of beating anyone.”

Bullets entertain Mildenhall Tigers on Saturday and skippers Greg Blair and Lee Complin will be going head-to-head for the third time this season.

When the teams met at West Row last month it was Connor Coles, Danny Phillips and an inspired Jamie Halder who took the fight to Complin and Alfie Bowtell, going into heat 15 with the chance of a draw.

Josh Embleton is sidelined by a chipped wrist and knee ligament damage sustained in a high speed crash against Workington and former Edinburgh and Leicester teenager Mickie Simpson guests.

The Tigers enjoyed back-to-back victories at Workington and at home to Belle Vue last weekend but lost a bruising top of the table encounter at Oxford on Tuesday.

Missing at Cowley was teenage sensation Ben Trigger who was on Championship duty with Plymouth but the 17-year-old will be back on Sunday.

Blair said: “Having ridden against everyone other that Monarchs’ Academy, I would say that Oxford are my favourites to go on and win the league.

“Mildenhall are a good team too and, from a personal point of view I’m looking forward to facing Lee (Complin) again. He’s a good mate and I know he’s keen to get one over me after Workington.

“Both teams are packed with talent and the meetings have been so tight around the National League this year that the battle for the minor places is as important as race wins.

“With the season over halfway through we didn’t plan to be sat at the bottom of the table but, despite everything, I don’t think our performances have been reflected by our points’ tally.

“Against Oxford, Mason (Watson) looked back to his old self after a tricky start to the season and a firing reserve is always going to be an advantage when the scores are tight.”

Tickets are available from berwickspeedway.com/tickets and the meeting will be livestreamed by BanditsTV! tv.berwickspeedway.com

Bears: Danny King, Danyon Hume, Erik Riss, Connor Bailey, Charles Wright, Jason Edwards, Jake Mulford

Bandits: Rory Schlein, Jonas Knudsen, Leon Flint, Jye Etheridge, Thomas Jorgensen, Jacob Hook, Connor Coles

Bullets: Danny Phillips, Ben Rathbone, Connor Coles, Jamie Halder, Greg Blair, Mickie Simpson, Mason Watson

