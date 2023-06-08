Some city centre streets closed in the next day or two to allow cars in the Gumball Rally to park on George Street while drivers rest up before the next stage.
Melville Street is closed from the Queensferry Street end while the cycleways are completed and the road resurfaced. The option is to go via Alva Street or Drumsheugh Place.
Heriot Row is closed all week for resurfacing between Howe Street and Dundas Street, and a warning that Russell Road at Murrayfield is closing overnight for a couple of nights next week.
There are a few roads which will get the council’s micro-asphalt treatment however – see the entries in blue in the list below.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
Council agree new approach for Winter Festivals in Edinburgh
A fresh approach to delivering Edinburgh’s Christmas and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has been agreed which the council says will avoid the contract chaos of previous years. The new model will make more room for negotiations with contractors before deals are finalised. It comes after the company responsible for organising festive stalls and amusements around the city…
Continue Reading Council agree new approach for Winter Festivals in Edinburgh
National Carers’ Week celebrated at Holyrood
On Thursday MSPs gathered in the Garden Lobby at The Scottish Parliament to celebrate National Carers’ Week. Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf MSP, was joined by opposition leaders and MSPs from across the Parliament to mark this years Carers Week in a photograph at the Scottish Parliament following FMQs on 8 June.Carers’ Week is an…
Continue Reading National Carers’ Week celebrated at Holyrood
Council’s interim Social Care Director quits over criticism of salary
An interim Edinburgh Council boss is to leave his job less than a month after he started, after councillors criticised his £160,000 salary. Alan Adams was brought in to lead the city’s adult social care services following the sudden resignation of Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership chief, Judith Proctor, in May. Last week a…
Continue Reading Council’s interim Social Care Director quits over criticism of salary
Schlein into No 1 as Bandits aim to mug Bears
Revamped Berwick Bandits are back on track for the first time in a month when they travel to Redcar Bears while the club’s development side, Bullets, entertain high-flying Mildenhall Tigers. Rory Schlein (pictured) takes over the No 1 spot on Friday night when Bandits bid to make it third time lucky against Bears having lost…
Continue Reading Schlein into No 1 as Bandits aim to mug Bears
Borke aims to tame Tigers in debut match
Stellar Monarchs face a full-strength Glasgow Tigers outfit on Friday (7.30pm) missing their top two riders, Josh Pickering and Craig Cook, as neither is fit to return to action. Richie Worrall will guest again for Pickering and Lewis Kerr steps in for Cook but Monarchs’ fans will get their first look at new Danish rider…
Councillor shouted at by coach driver parked on pavement at crossing
A councillor for the city centre ward was ‘shouted and pointed at’ by a coach driver after he pulled them up for parking in one of the city’s busiest pedestrian spaces to pick up tourists. Cllr Finlay McFarlane was left “so aghast” as a bus mounted the pavement outside Registrar House at the east end…
Continue Reading Councillor shouted at by coach driver parked on pavement at crossing