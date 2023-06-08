Some city centre streets closed in the next day or two to allow cars in the Gumball Rally to park on George Street while drivers rest up before the next stage.

Melville Street is closed from the Queensferry Street end while the cycleways are completed and the road resurfaced. The option is to go via Alva Street or Drumsheugh Place.

Heriot Row is closed all week for resurfacing between Howe Street and Dundas Street, and a warning that Russell Road at Murrayfield is closing overnight for a couple of nights next week.

There are a few roads which will get the council’s micro-asphalt treatment however – see the entries in blue in the list below.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

