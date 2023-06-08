Some city centre streets closed in the next day or two to allow cars in the Gumball Rally to park on George Street while drivers rest up before the next stage.

Melville Street is closed from the Queensferry Street end while the cycleways are completed and the road resurfaced. The option is to go via Alva Street or Drumsheugh Place.

Heriot Row is closed all week for resurfacing between Howe Street and Dundas Street, and a warning that Russell Road at Murrayfield is closing overnight for a couple of nights next week.

There are a few roads which will get the council’s micro-asphalt treatment however – see the entries in blue in the list below.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Council agree new approach for Winter Festivals in Edinburgh

A fresh approach to delivering Edinburgh’s Christmas and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has been agreed which the council says will avoid the contract chaos of previous years. The new model will make more room for negotiations with contractors before deals are finalised. It comes after the company responsible for organising festive stalls and amusements around the city…

Council’s interim Social Care Director quits over criticism of salary

An interim Edinburgh Council boss is to leave his job less than a month after he started, after councillors criticised his £160,000 salary. Alan Adams was brought in to lead the city’s adult social care services following the sudden resignation of Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership chief, Judith Proctor, in May. Last week a…

Councillor shouted at by coach driver parked on pavement at crossing

A councillor for the city centre ward was ‘shouted and pointed at’ by a coach driver after he pulled them up for parking in one of the city’s busiest pedestrian spaces to pick up tourists. Cllr Finlay McFarlane was left “so aghast” as a bus mounted the pavement outside Registrar House at the east end…

