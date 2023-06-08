Stellar Monarchs face a full-strength Glasgow Tigers outfit on Friday (7.30pm) missing their top two riders, Josh Pickering and Craig Cook, as neither is fit to return to action.

Richie Worrall will guest again for Pickering and Lewis Kerr steps in for Cook but Monarchs’ fans will get their first look at new Danish rider Bastian Borke who makes his debut.

The 20-year-old scored five points in a Danish Super League match in midweek and said: “I know it is a big local rivalry and it means a lot for the club that wins to say they are better than their biggest rivals.

“I am really looking forward to it (the match). I hope it is a packed stadium and it is a great meeting. I can’t wait to get started and what a way to start.”

There is also a debut at Championship level for Dayle Wood who had his best meeting last week for the Monarchs Academy and Kye Thomson (pictured) captains the home side.

STELLAR MONARCHS: Richie Worrall (guest), Paco Castagna, Kye Thomson (captain), Bastian Borke, Lewis Kerr (guest), Lasse Fredriksen, Dayle Wood.

ALLIED VEHICLES TIGERS: Chris Harris, Marcin Nowak, Benjamin Basso, Claus Vissing, Tom Brennan (captain), Lee Complin, Ace Pijper.

Like this: Like Loading...