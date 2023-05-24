Bonnie & Wild will host Edinburgh Fringe Ceilidh amid plans to expand its weekly White Heather Club.
Bonnie & Wild at St James Quarter has announced plans to roll out its famous White Heather Club, kicking off with a Fringe Ceilidh in August due to popular demand.
The ceilidhs, which take place at the Edinburgh Food Hall in the St James Quarter on the last Thursday of every month, have been running since last year and attract hundreds of dancers each time.
But the ceilidh on 31 August is scheduled for after the Fringe, so organisers say they have been asked to put on a Fringe Ceilidh, meaning that dancers can have the chance to take the floor during August.
Colin Campbell, Communications Director at Bonnie & Wild, said: “The White Heather Club brand has established itself as a partygoers’ favourite in Edinburgh’s events calendar.
“These ceilidhs are great for all involved, whether it’s our staff, the band or the hundreds of people who come along for a dance or to watch. It’s great to see so many people – locals, shoppers, diners, tourists, passers-by – all dancing away and all enjoying themselves. No one leaves without a big grin on their face.”
Mr Campbell added: “We’ve had a few folk asking about our August ceilidh, and whether we would change our date to tie in with the Fringe. Rather than reschedule, we spoke to the band and decided to put on a special ‘Fringe Ceilidh’ on Thursday, August 17th.”
Unlike their regular White Heather Club ceilidhs, which are free, tickets to Bonnie & Wild’s Fringe Ceilidh will cost £12, with profits going to charity. Mr Campbell said they were also planning a few extras to keep dancers “fuelled up and looking fabulous” during the three-hour ceilidh, which starts at 8pm.
Last month, Bonnie & Wild teamed up with Edinburgh kilt-maker Scotland Shop, revealing plans for a Bonnie & Wild tartan and announcing a series of prizes for the “bonniest dancers”.
ScotlandShop founder Anna White said: “It’s great to see the White Heather Club once again becoming synonymous with promoting Ceilidhs and traditional Scottish country dances, including at the Edinburgh Fringe. I’m really excited about our involvement with these brilliant events.”
Mr Campbell added: “The Fringe’s Ceilidh is being organised in conjunction with St James Quarter’s wider Fringe programme, as well as with our partners ScotlandShop. We’re also in discussions with some iconic locations on key festive dates and other collaborative opportunities to branch out and bring the White Heather Club to even bigger audiences.”
With music from Charlie Kirkpatrick and his band, White Heather Club participants are guided through each dance, including the likes of classics such as Dashing White Sergeant, the Gay Gordons and of course the Strip the Willow.
Revitalised last year by Bonnie & Wild, the White Heather Club was a popular TV show in the 1950s and 1960s, broadcasting Scottish country dancing into people’s homes, and helping to drive the resurgence of traditional Scottish music and Ceilidh dancing.
The next White Heather Club takes place tomorrow at Bonniie & Wild’s Food Hall at 8pm. Tickets can be reserved here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-white-heather-ceilidh-club-at-bonnie-wild-thursday-may-25th-tickets-620760450217
Tickets to White Heather Club’s Fringe Ceilidh will go on sale next week.
