The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced that it will have two Fringe Central Hubs this year – one for artists and one for industry and media.

Fringe Central: Artist Hub

The Fringe Central: Artist Hub will be in the Quaker Meeting House on Victoria Terrace. A former Fringe venue of 25 years’ standing, the Quaker Meeting House is in the heart of the Old Town accessible either from The Royal Mile or Victoria Street.

This will be an inclusive space dedicated specifically to Fringe artists, where they will find Fringe Society services, meet fellow Fringe artists or just get a cup of tea or coffee. The hub will be open between 10.00am and 6.00pm, seven days a week, and any artist from any venue will be welcomed by the Fringe Society team. This space is for anyone and everyone involved in bringing a show to the Fringe.

The hub will have a wellbeing focus as the Fringe Society is working for the first time with local mental health charity Health in Mind, to offer one-to-one support for artists, workshops during the festival and targeted resources on Fringe Connect, a digital platform for Fringe artists and arts industry. Following artist feedback from previous years, and in keeping with the wishes of the building’s owners, the space will be alcohol-free throughout the Fringe.

The Fringe Society offers year-round support and services to Fringe artists, including advice on connecting with industry, support creating press materials and guidance around managing and improving ticket sales or resolving any problems with their show. All of these services will be available in person at the Fringe Central: Artist Hub.

The Fringe Society will also be hosting a programme of participant-focused events, including discussions of topics relevant to the sector and social/networking meetups. The full programme of events will be announced ahead of August.

Fringe Central: Arts Industry and Media Offices

The arts industry and the media are two vital components of the Fringe ecosystem, providing Fringe artists with significant opportunities to increase their profile and progress their careers beyond the festival. The Fringe Society will continue to provide support and services to both groups this year via the Fringe Central: Arts Industry and Media Offices in Appleton Tower, just off George Square with support from the University of Edinburgh. This space will be where industry can access Fringe Society ticketing services, and meet with Arts Industry and Media teams, while benefitting from a quiet place to work.

Although there are two buildings this year, all Fringe participants will be brought together through events in the Fringe Central events programme, details of which will be announced at a later date.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “We are continually working to provide the best possible support to artists within our limited resources, and sometimes that yields beautifully serendipitous results. Establishing two separate Fringe Central spaces this year was borne out of budgetary and logistical necessity, but the consequent realisation of a dedicated space for artists is a massive benefit, both for them and for our team, in terms of having a focused and dedicated artists’ space throughout August. The Quaker Meeting House is a beautiful space with views that really connect to Edinburgh.

“I’m especially pleased with our wellbeing offering this year, in partnership with Health in Mind. As everyone knows, the Fringe can be an intense experience – we want artists to know the Fringe Society is here to support them every step of the way, from finding affordable accommodation to onward touring and career development after the festival ends.”

Like this: Like Loading...