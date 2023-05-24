Para athlete Finlay Menzies is set to make his debut at this weekend’s Edinburgh half marathon in what may be the first time someone has competed in the event with a frame runner.
Finlay (17), who lives in Balerno, has cerebral palsy and uses the specialist running aid for runners who have cerebral palsy, mobility, balance or co-ordination issues.
Finlay trains at Livingston Athletics Club and is coached by Celia Peerless who said: “Finlay is a joy to coach, he will always give his all and is willing to have a go at everything including field events which he and I adjust for any foreseen problems.”
Finlay began his athletics journey at Edinburgh Eagles Athletics Club which was a club for children with autism and learning difficulties, where he was coached by Celia, who suggested he move on from there to the mainstream Livingston club, where she also has a training group.
He is a student at Balerno High School and has been running for six years, often a regular at Edinburgh Cramond Parkrun. Usually he competes on the track in the 100, 200 and 400 metres, so it is a big step up to run the half marathon distance.
Finlay, who is running to raise money for Lothian Disability Sport, said: ‘The training for half marathon is quite different from any other form of training I’ve done before. It’s a lot slower paced but I needed to build my stamina up. It’s taken since January to train for my first half marathon and at some point, I hope to do a full marathon.”
He will be accompanied on his run by a friend, Mark Galloway, who will help him keep his frame running wheels clear and make sure he takes on food and drink during the event.
The Edinburgh half marathon takes place on 28 May.
