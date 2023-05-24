Hibernian FC confirmed this morning that Darren McGregor will retire at the end of the 2022/23 season and will take up a new role within the Club’s Academy.
From supporter to player, McGregor will go down in Hibernian FC folklore for the impact he has had on the Football Club.
The 37-year-old’s retirement comes after eight seasons in his beloved Hibs green and white. Having joined the Club back in 2015, Daz went on to make 188 appearances for the Hibees scoring eight goals.
In that time, McGregor was part of the legendary Scottish Cup winning team of 2016 and helped the Hibees earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership the following season.
Daz captained the Hibees on several occasions during his time in the First Team before moving into a player/coaching role at the start of the current campaign working with the Development Squad and U18s.
A born and bred Hibee, McGregor is staying at Hibs and will now take up the role of U18 Head Coach for next season as he moves into the next stage of his coaching career.
After his retirement was confirmed and looking ahead to his new role, Darren McGregor commented:
“It has been an absolute privilege to live my dream of playing for Hibs. It has been an honour to play for the Club that I have grown up supporting all my life and I am so thankful to have been given that first opportunity at the age of 30.
“I never imagined going on to have the career that I have had and to win the Scottish Cup was just the pinnacle.
“This last year has been really beneficial for me to make that gradual transition from playing to coaching and I have learned a lot from the likes of Gareth, Steve and a lot of the other coaches here at the Club.
“Now, I am delighted to be able to stay at the Club and take that next step in my career -helping to develop the next generation of future First Team players through coaching the U18s next season.”
Daz will deliver the match ball ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Celtic on Wednesday evening where supporters will be able to thank Daz for his fantastic contribution to the Club.
