Bass Rock Shore Angling League bosses have confirmed that the next leg of the Summer League is at Dunbar Harbour on Wednesday, May 24. Registration for leg three is at the harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and this is a pegged match.

Elsewhere, West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have launched an initiative to encourage more people to go fishing. The first session at Mid Calder Community Centre concentrated on fishing theory, rod set-up, and fly tying, the second is a still water fishing session focusing on casting technique and fish handling plus fly selection and the venue is Pottishaw Fishery.



The third session is on the River Almond when attendees will learn techniques, fly selection and river history and techniques. The cost is £60 for all three sessions and a dedicated women’s session is available as well as kids sessions which cost £30 for all three events.



The course was trialed last year the women’s session is hosted by members of the Scotland Ladies Fly Fishing team and Fraser Thomson, vice-chairman of WLAA, explained: “Fishing offers many recognised social and health and well-being benefits and the club wants to share their passion for all things fishing and the outdoors.



“This a friendly and enjoyable course introducing people to the essential skills of fly fishing from experienced members of the association. We want some new blood into the sport and show people responsibilities from the start. rather than training after they have been at the river.”



Those responsibilities include the proper way to dispose of used line and notification of pollution on rivers which, he claims, is responsible angling.



He said the minimum age for attendance is from ten upwards and disclosure is covered and a bonus in the package is a fee permit for West Lothian Angling Association and a free day ticket to Pottishaw Fishery.



Finally, bailiffs were called out after reports of people fishing off the top of Mid Calder weir. Association officials confirm you cannot fish within 50m of a weir of man made structure.

Fishing reports now and Millhall near Polmont (pictured by Nigel Duncan) continues to fish well with top of the water sport. Dry flies and suspender buzzers have produced good results. CDCs, sedges and daddy long legs have worked well along with dark coloured buzzers.

Floating lines with small nymphs like crunchers, diawl bachs and buzzers teamed with a FAB on the point to keep things up in the water also worked well for those anglers fishing subsurface. Anglers using intermediate lines teamed up with a variety of lures, from damsels and dancers to snakes also had good results.

S McCarrol with 14 fish, G Vinters 15 fish and D Mier with 17 fish were among the best catch returns and the best fish of the week fell to Scott Brown who safely returned a cracking rainbow estimated at about 18lbs.



Linlithgow Loch say successful lines for the week were floating, midge tip, sing tip. Flies taking the most fish were FAB, buzzers, muskins, crunchers, black and green lures, cats, cormorants, damsels, FAB and blobs and Top Hats. The loch water is crystal clear. There were 66 boats out over those days with 96 rods, 96 fish were kept, weighing 311 lbs, and 232 fish were returned.



Best catches for the week include Gavin Dunn with 11 fish, Robin Smith fishing with George Mackintosh returning 12, Mr McGrath with his friend returned ten as did Mr Stirton and partner.

The inaugural Spring Competition saw 19 anglers with Trevor Gibson claiming first place with 11 fish, Jimmy Russell was second with six fish and third Jim Mackie with fish. Craig Dalgleish hooked the heaviest fish of 4lb 12oz). Boats are available on most days for a full day or four-hour sessions and call 01506 671753 or book online in advance. Nearby, Robert Birrell had 29 fish during a session at Bowden Springs.



