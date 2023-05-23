Music on Friday
While the Brunton is temporarily closed they are working with Loretto School and Northesk Parish Church in Musselburgh to be able to present all the events on their programme.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will bring their new tour Phil & Aly to Northesk Parish Church on Friday 26 May at 7.30pm. With their musical magic and quick-witted humour they will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next. Mike Russell has described them as “probably the best traditional musicians you are ever likely to hear”.
Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245
Play Street on Sunday
On Sunday there will be a Play Street from 9am. As Warrender Baths are just opening again on Tuesday after an extended closure, mainly due to Covid, locals are celebrating with a street event outside the pool. The road will be closed making it safe to play and there will be lots of fun activities to do.
Network Rail criticised
The SNP councillor Danny Aston has criticised Network Rail for stalling plans to connect the old Piershill to Powderhall line with the city’s paths network.
How to future proof your home
Changeworks are behind this event in Stockbridge Church on Wednesday night. You are asked to book your place.
Latest on local sea and game fishing
Bass Rock Shore Angling League bosses have confirmed that the next leg of the Summer League is at Dunbar Harbour on Wednesday, May 24. Registration for leg three is at the harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and this is a pegged match. Elsewhere, West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have…
Devlin praises ‘the Naisey factor’ at Tynecastle
Aussie World Cup player Cammy Devlin heaped praise of Steven Naismith for his methods since taking interim charge of the Tynecastle team. The Sydney-born midfielder thoroughly enjoyed the 2-1, come from behind win over Aberdeen and said: “I have said a few times now that Naisey (Steven Naismith) since he came in has been absolutely…
Edinburgh authors recognised in Scottish Book Trust awards
Four Edinburgh authors are recognised by Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives with reading and writing, in their 2023 New Writers Awards. The authors will receive a prestigious year-long writer development programme which includes mentorship, a bursary, and opportunities to showcase work to publishing industry professionals. The four are: young adult fiction writer…
Overcoming MS hold community event
The global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity Overcoming MS brought together Scottish people with MS in Scotland as part of its Pop-Up Circles tour on Sunday. With a community event in Edinburgh and four other Circles for people to join across Scotland, the charity invited anyone interested in finding out how to live a full and…
West Lothian: Unions hit out at school cuts
Teaching unions have warned that changes to budgeting rules designed to “empower” head teachers will in fact force them to make severe cuts to their schools The EIS has accused councillors of “passing the buck” for education cuts onto head teachers, forcing them to make tough decisions on providing education with reduced funds for all schools…
Network Rail ‘dragging feet’ over plans to open abandoned railway for active travel
Councillor criticises stalling of plans to connect the old Piershill to Powderhall line with the city’s paths network. The old line which traverses Leith has been derelict since freight stopped collecting compacted refuse from the Powderhall Waste Transfer Station, which was demolished in 2019, with the site now being redeveloped with new homes. Connecting the Piershill to…
