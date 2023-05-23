Music on Friday

While the Brunton is temporarily closed they are working with Loretto School and Northesk Parish Church in Musselburgh to be able to present all the events on their programme.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will bring their new tour Phil & Aly to Northesk Parish Church on Friday 26 May at 7.30pm. With their musical magic and quick-witted humour they will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next. Mike Russell has described them as “probably the best traditional musicians you are ever likely to hear”.

Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245

Play Street on Sunday

On Sunday there will be a Play Street from 9am. As Warrender Baths are just opening again on Tuesday after an extended closure, mainly due to Covid, locals are celebrating with a street event outside the pool. The road will be closed making it safe to play and there will be lots of fun activities to do.

Network Rail criticised

The SNP councillor Danny Aston has criticised Network Rail for stalling plans to connect the old Piershill to Powderhall line with the city’s paths network.

How to future proof your home

Changeworks are behind this event in Stockbridge Church on Wednesday night. You are asked to book your place.

