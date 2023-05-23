On Saturday Tennent’s Lager along with Edinburgh clothing brand Pieute will celebrate their collaboration at a special event at Voodoo Rooms.
The clothing brand has created two unisex T-shirts embodying Scottish pride and creativity, and fans can only buy the designs at the event.
The free event will bring both communities together to celebrate Scotland’s creative scene while also allowing fans the chance to get their hands on one of the shirts created by Glasgow artists, Erin Bradley-Scott and Conzo Throb. The first celebrates the partnership of the two brands with a dual Tennent’s and Pieute logo while the second design features a water well, shining a light on the roots of Tennent’s Lager’s home on the Wellpark site in Glasgow.
Entry is free and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis with guests receiving a complimentary pint of Tennent’s Lager on arrival plus a special DJ set from Craig Massie.
Tennent’s Lager brand manager, Ross Beveridge, said: “Tennent’s Lager was born out of innovation in 1885 and as a brand, we’re always in awe of the creativity coming out of Scotland. Tennent’s has been part of Pieute’s clothing launches in the past, and we are excited to bring out this special limited-edition collaboration of our own with a brand that shares our passion for heritage and creativity.”
Pieute clothing founder, Robbie Walker, added: “Tennents Lager is an iconic symbol of Scottish culture. It was an honour to be asked to collaborate. This project was made with love and purpose. Cannae wait to share the results with our community and everyone.”
The launch event will be held from 7-11pm and people are encouraged to get there early for doors opening. The limited-edition t-shirts are priced at £40 each. To find out more about the collaboration, please visithttps://www.tennents.co.uk/experience/pieute-collaboration
