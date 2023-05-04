At Bridgend Farmhouse on Saturday

The Big Open Mic takes place on Saturday from 2-10pm with the café open from 11-4pm and a BBQ at 5pm. You can choose your slot and then grab the mic and sing or play whichever instrument you have to hand to celebrate Edinburgh TradFest which runs until Monday.

And if you want to know what else is on over the next three or four days at TradFest then click here.

Ring for The King

A church near you may be ringing for The King on Saturday as he is getting ready to go to Westminster for the Coronation.

St Mary’s Cathedral on Palmerston Place will definitely be ringing their bells from 9.30am until 11am. We are sure that the bellringers at St Cuthbert’s on King’s Stables Road will set their bells pealing but there is little news about where and when other campanologists will be doing their thing.

If you know of any then do share the news with us in the comments below.

Local MP meets with Prime Minister

Joanna Cherry, KC,MP, met with the Prime Minister on Wednesday to urge him to help Afghani women judges and prosecutors and save them from the Taliban.

Read more here.

Trams shortlisted

Following a series of wins over the past year, Edinburgh Trams is on the shortlist for the prestigious title of Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards. The company has also been shortlisted in three other categories.

Read other here.

Trams were tested for the first time at full speed during the day on 19 April PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

