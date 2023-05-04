At Bridgend Farmhouse on Saturday
The Big Open Mic takes place on Saturday from 2-10pm with the café open from 11-4pm and a BBQ at 5pm. You can choose your slot and then grab the mic and sing or play whichever instrument you have to hand to celebrate Edinburgh TradFest which runs until Monday.
And if you want to know what else is on over the next three or four days at TradFest then click here.
Ring for The King
A church near you may be ringing for The King on Saturday as he is getting ready to go to Westminster for the Coronation.
St Mary’s Cathedral on Palmerston Place will definitely be ringing their bells from 9.30am until 11am. We are sure that the bellringers at St Cuthbert’s on King’s Stables Road will set their bells pealing but there is little news about where and when other campanologists will be doing their thing.
If you know of any then do share the news with us in the comments below.
Local MP meets with Prime Minister
Joanna Cherry, KC,MP, met with the Prime Minister on Wednesday to urge him to help Afghani women judges and prosecutors and save them from the Taliban.
Read more here.
Trams shortlisted
Following a series of wins over the past year, Edinburgh Trams is on the shortlist for the prestigious title of Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards. The company has also been shortlisted in three other categories.
Our new edition of The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper is out today. You can read it online on our website from today, on PressReader, or to be sure of your own personal copy, then buy a subscription over here on our shop (or click on the image below). We post out copies to all of our subscribers ahead of 1st of the month. If you subscribe anytime from today until 10 May then we will also send you a copy.
Coronation – locals get involved
It is only a couple of days until the Coronation at Westminster Abbey and people all over the UK are finding ways of feeling as though they are involved. The Coronation of King Charles III has been a long time coming. He was around three-years-old when his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, was crowned in…
Schoolchildren enjoy a slice of hospitality from Buzzworks
The Bridge Inn Linlithgow welcomed schoolchildren to enjoy a slice of Buzzworks life by hosting a series of pizza making events. Youngsters from Springfield Primary School in the town were invited to take part in the first of three cookery sessions with the guidance of the venue’s head chef Jamie Turberfield. Hosted in The Bridge…
At the Cameo – a Wes Anderson season
The Cameo Cinema is to show all of Wes Anderson’s previous films as double bills during May and June just before his next film is released. Click on any of the images below to buy tickets. The Director has announced that the latest film Asteroid City will be shown at Cannes in May and then…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Summerhall launch their huge programme
The acts being promoted at Summerhall on Thursday create a packed Fringe programme which the venue will host from 3 to 27 August. There is music, theatre, dance, and visual art in the mix, and two thirds of the programme is led by women and/or gender nonconforming people. The venue says it is presenting work…
Police seeking information about Granton robbery
Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Granton on Wednesday 3 May 2023. Around 10.45 pm, a 59-year-old man was sitting at the bus stop in Granton Square, between West Granton Road and West Harbour Road, when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and stole his rucksack…
Britannia raises the Coronation flag
The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh prepares for the Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla by flying the official Coronation flag to mark the historic occasion. The red flag, which is over 3.5 meters wide, will fly from Britannia’s main mast for all to see. To further ‘dress’ the ship, Britannia’s Maintenance…