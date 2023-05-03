Edinburgh Trams is on track for an award at an event being held to celebrate excellence in the Scottish transport sector.

Following a series of wins over the past year, Edinburgh Trams is now on the shortlist for the prestigious title of Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards. The company has also been shortlisted in three other categories.

A state-of-the-art tram simulator, which has allowed the operator to familiarise drivers with the new line to Newhaven, impressed judges in the Technology and Innovation category, while its value-for-money ‘Day Tripper’ deal and a ticket app have earned a place amongst the finalists for the Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing Award.

The operator’s successful implementation of an ambitious carbon emission reduction plan has also been recognised in the Contribution to Sustainable Transport category.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director commented: “To be shortlisted across so many categories just shows how committed we are to delivering ‘excellence’ for Edinburgh as we prepare for an exciting new chapter in the history of the network.

“This represents another major vote of confidence in the team as we get closer to launching services to Leith, Ocean Terminal, and Newhaven, and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

The winners of the Scottish Transport Awards, which are supported by the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland, Network Rail and The Railway Industry Association, will be announced during an event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on 22 June 2023.

Tram leaving the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

