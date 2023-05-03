Lothian MSP, Foysol Choudhury, has reacted to the claim by a former member of the Scotland cricket team that everyone should think twice about speaking out about racism.
Mr Choudhury is adamant that racism needs to be tackled not only in sport but also in wider society.
Mr Choudhury is the first Bangladeshi born MSP elected to The Scottish Parliament, and is also Chair of Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council.
Former Scotland international cricketer Qasim Sheikh told the BBC that people should ‘think twice’ before speaking out about racism in sport.
Mr Choudhury said: “Qasim’s comments show just how widespread and unacceptable this problem of racism and discrimination is, not just in sport, but in wider society.
“It is saddening to hear of the abuse Qasim has faced on social media, simply for speaking about his experiences.
“Our society should be encouraging these conversations so that we can uncover and address problems which plague our society, but instead overwhelming social media abuse sadly sets the example to young children that it is dangerous for them to speak about their experiences of racism.
“This problem needs to be tackled both in wider society and in sport, including cricket.
“It is simply unacceptable that Qasim was treated how he was and that, after facing racist abuse, he was discouraged from reporting this at Cricket Scotland and was told he should ‘count himself lucky’ to be there.
“These actions from Cricket Scotland are yet another example that it was indeed institutionally racist, as the Changing the Boundaries Report found last year.
“However, not enough has been done to dismantle this institutional racism since the publishing of the Report.
“There are reports that the newly formed equality, diversity and inclusion working group has only met once since the publishing of the Report.
“This is simply not enough progress and seems to demonstrate a lack of dedication to quickly and effectively de-weed Cricket Scotland of its failures and institutional racism.
“This problem does not need a tick-box exercise in PR, it needs concrete and immediate action.
“Sport should be a space which fosters inclusion, diversity and acceptance, a place where there is accountability and people can raise legitimate concerns without being told they are ‘troublemakers’.
“Unless commitment and intention to remove institutional racism can be demonstrated, Cricket Scotland’s reports on the progress of this issue will not be worth the paper they are written on.
“Action is needed now, and I implore Cricket Scotland to take it for the sake of players, young athletes and wider society in general.
“I have previously met with representatives from Cricket Scotland and Running out Racism and I will be extending an invitation to meet up with them again, so that we can all continue to work together to stamp out racism in sport.”
Edinburgh Trams shortlisted for Operator of the Year
Edinburgh Trams is on track for an award at an event being held to celebrate excellence in the Scottish transport sector. Following a series of wins over the past year, Edinburgh Trams is now on the shortlist for the prestigious title of Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards. The company has also…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Trams shortlisted for Operator of the Year
Do we all agree that we need a monarchy?
As we approach the Coronation, some in Scotland have been considering the alternatives to monarchy and unelected heads of state. One of those groups is Our Republic, (the Scottish campaign for a Republic) who are holding a rally on Calton Hill on Saturday afternoon challenging the Coronation and proposing an elected Head of State who…
Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder
Detectives in Edinburgh have renewed an appeal for information in connection with an attempted murder in Davidson Mains. The incident happened on Main Street around 12.05am on Friday, 21 April, 2023. A 20-year-old had been in a pub on Main Street and left the premises at around midnight. Soon after exiting the building, three men,…
Continue Reading Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder
Edinburgh residents invited to join Scottish Land Commission at virtual public meeting
Edinburgh residents are invited to join the Scottish Land Commission online at its latest virtual public meeting. The meeting aims to give people the opportunity to talk about their local land, sharing the issues and questions they may have, and to find out about the Commission’s work to make more of Scotland’s land. The informal…
Continue Reading Edinburgh residents invited to join Scottish Land Commission at virtual public meeting
SNP appoints new auditor as account deadline looms
The leader of the SNP Humza Yousaf has confirmed the appointment of a new auditor for both the party and the SNP Westminster group’s accounts, over six months after Johnston Carmichael quit the job. The appointment of AMS Accountants comes 28 days before the 31 May deadline to file the accounts at Westminster. The leader…
Continue Reading SNP appoints new auditor as account deadline looms
Life’s a beach with a move to a new home in Portobello
Homebuyers who have always dreamed of living by the sea can reserve now and move in in time for summer, with a range of new Barratt Developments’ properties available near the coast in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Barratt Developments – which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – is encouraging first time buyers and…
Continue Reading Life’s a beach with a move to a new home in Portobello