Stellar Monarchs Academy are looking to make progress towards the play-offs as they square-up to Kent Royals in their second home match at Armadale this Friday (7:30).

Kent have a top class No 1, experienced Ben Morley, one of the best in the National Development League, plus two of last year’s Armadale Devils. Their captain is Tom Woolley, skipper of the Armadale team last season, so he knows the West Lothian track well, as does their guest rider Danny Phillips standing in for the injured Nathan Ablitt.

These three will give the Academy top men plenty to think about. Kyle Bickley (pictured), Jacob Hook and Adam Roynon dominated the last home match against Belle Vue and are expected to be to the fore once more.

Roynon, who grabbed a four-rid,e full maximum in the previous match, said: “Kent have a good spearhead but, as long as we can nullify the rest of the team’s performance, we should pick up another home win which gets the ball rolling for the rest of the year.”

The team go on the road next weekend against Workington Comets as the Cumbrians return to the sport.

Friday’s match will be live streamed for those who cannot attend, details on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk.

STELLAR MONARCHS ACADEMY: Kyle Bickley (captain), Mickie Simpson, Alex Spooner, Adam Roynon, Jacob Hook, Dayle Wood, Kyran Lyden.

KELLOW ASSOCIATES ROYALS: Ben Morley, Rhys Naylor, Tom Woolley (captain), Joe Alcock, Danny Phillips, Sam Woolley, Connor King.

Like this: Like Loading...