Families planning a short break in Edinburgh to enjoy the Easter holidays can take advantage of value-for-money travel from the city’s tram system.

Offering unlimited travel for up two adults and up to three children between the airport and the city centre, Edinburgh Trams’ ‘Family Day Tripper’ costs just £8 and is just the ticket for exploring the city.

Along with other tram tickets, it can be purchased online before travel here and then printed out or downloaded onto a smart device to show to Edinburgh Trams staff when getting on board.

Edinburgh Trams Managing Director Lea Harrison said: “This value-for-money ticket deal is always popular with families during the school holidays, and it looks set to prove a hit once again this Easter.

“It offers small groups with under 16s a great way to save money while sightseeing in the city or simply having a nice day out, whilst also avoiding the risk of losing valuable leisure time stuck in traffic jam!

“What’s more, those driving into Edinburgh can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which has over 1,000 free parking spaces available and is just off the A8/Airport junction, before completing their journey by tram.

“With trams from every seven minutes, seven days a week, that serve many top attractions, we’re here to help residents and visitors to make the most of what the city has to offer.”

