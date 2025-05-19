The operator of Edinburgh’s tram network has launched its new payment solution, ‘Tap on, Tap off’ or TOTO, which is now live in the capital.

The first customers using the new system rode the tram this morning, after tapping a contactless card or device on the existing platform validators. This marks a significant step forward for the operator, allowing more seamless bus and tram travel in the city thanks to partnerships with Edinburgh Trams’ sister company, Lothian, and facilitated by payment provider Flowbird.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director of Edinburgh Trams, said: “The launch of ToTo today comes today following months of hard work from colleagues across the business, and would not be possible without significant investment in existing infrastructure. We believe that ToTo future-proofs the tramway, making it easier and more efficient than ever to use the tram to glide across the city.”

Lea was joined for the official launch this morning by David Thompson, General Manager-Transport for Flowbird, Lothian Buses’ Head of Product Strategy Stevie Chambers, and the City of Edinburgh Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Mandy Watt.

David Thompson said: “At Flowbird, we’re proud of our partnership with Edinburgh Trams, alongside Lothian Buses, in developing and delivering Scotland’s first multimodal, multi-operator account-based ticketing system. Edinburgh is a true ‘world’ city and so it is fitting that its people, along with millions of visitors, should benefit from technology that makes travel on the tram and bus network seamless, easy to use and cost effective. By doing so, we encourage a modal shift to more sustainable transport and help to make cities more liveable.”

Deputy Council Leader, Councillor Mandy Watt said: “I’m delighted to have attended the launch of the new ToTo system today. I really enjoyed meeting colleagues from Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses to hear about the new system and see the first journeys being made. This key development reinforces our integrated, seamless, and accessible public transport network here in Edinburgh, which is the backbone of any major city. It’s fair to say that when it comes to our public transport network, we punch well above our weight compared with similar cities.

“In addition to existing tickets, travel across our trams and buses will now be even easier and more convenient than ever with ticket prices automatically capped at the cheapest daily and weekly rate for those using ToTo. Our excellent public transport system is an inclusive form of travel – it provides an alternative to car use especially for people on lower incomes or with mobility issues. Low carbon travel is also a cornerstone of our wider climate ambitions and I’m sure that ToTo will encourage greater use.

“I’m proud of the part the Council has played in delivering this milestone and commit to working with our transport operators to deliver yet more improvements to our public transport network.

“I have no doubt that many millions of journeys in the coming months will be made using the new system and everyone involved has my sincere thanks. We’re committed to keeping Edinburgh moving and ToTo is a very welcome addition to the transport landscape.”

Reminder to tap off

Customers are reminded that, unlike on Lothian Bus services, they are required to ‘Tap off’ when they leave the tram, in order to complete their journey and be charged the correct fare. If the same card or device is not used to Tap off, the journey is registered as incomplete, and customers will be charged the full Airport Zone fare of £7.90.

This system works alongside Lothian Buses’ existing TapTapCap system to cap bus and tram travel across the city at the Cap rate, aligning Edinburgh Trams with services offered by its sister company.

Sarah Boyd, Managing Director of Lothian Buses said: “Lothian is delighted to work with Edinburgh Trams to further enhance our TapTapCap solution which now offers integrated payment for journeys across the city’s bus and tram network.

“The introduction of daily and weekly capping across both modes will ensure that customers using the same card or device can always benefit from the cheapest Pay As You Go fare regardless of how their travel plans might change.”

Customers who benefit from existing concession cards or use a Ridacard should continue to use these as before and aren’t required to tap off to end their journey. Each contactless card or device can only be used for one standard Adult fare – customers travelling in groups or with children should still use the ticket vending machines on platforms or the Bus & Tram App or Edinburgh Ticket to pre-purchase their tickets.

