A century-old East Lothian boarding school has lodged plans to enclose its outdoor swimming pool to provide year round access for its pupils.

Belhaven Hill School, in Dunbar, says its heated outdoor pool, on its campus is a popular part of its outdoor education but only used during summer terms and part of autumn with youngsters travelling to local pools the rest of the year.

Now it hopes to create a new cover which will allow it to be used all year round alongside changing facilities for its students.

Plans for the changes to the swimming pool have been lodged with East Lothian Council’s planners.

The school says the proposals involve the refurbishment of the existing pool along with a covered enclosure to provide year round opportunities for swimming.

It says: “This enclosure will be built against a new single storey

building housing changing facilities and a plant room.”

Belhaven Hill School is a private preparatory school with boarding and day pupils ranging from P1 to S1 ages.

It celebrated its 100th anniversary in the town two years ago and boasts one of the biggest prep music departments in the UK. However it says its outdoor pool is a highlight for pupils.

The school says the pool is in constant use during summer and the first half of autumn terms as part of its Physical Education curriculum.

It adds: “The school takes part in a number of competitive swimming galas over the course of the year but a highlight of the swimming year at Belhaven Hill is the internal Belhaven Hill Swimming Gala and Diving Cup.

“Every pupil in the school has the opportunity to take part in time trials and diving heats with the whole school providing an audience for the finals.”

The plans have been lodged with planners and are available to view on the council’s online planning portal.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

