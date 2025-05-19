Cricket Scotland and Toyota have announced a new, multi-year partnership which will see the car manufacturer become Official Automotive Partner to the sport’s governing body.

In its new role Toyota commits to supporting the men’s and women’s national teams alongside investing in initiatives to help foster the growth of grassroots participation across Scotland.

The deal comes ahead of the Scotland men’s national team featuring in two home series against Netherlands and Nepal in June, followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in July.

A key focus element will be promoting grass roots participation through “All Stars Cricket” which is designed to introduce five to eight-year-old children to the sport.

This investment will see Toyota fund 200 free bursary places each yea focused on growing state school access to the All-Stars programme, as well as supporting children at Additional Support Needs centres, making the game more accessible.

In addition to the bursaries Toyota’s dealerships will play a supporting role in growing All Stars Cricket within local communities, encouraging sign-ups to the programme.

Toyota are also preparing to launch its “Good For Cricket” prize draw with an aim of helping clubs raise £500,000 this year for vital equipment and resources, contributing with a bespoke platform and marketing materials plus a prize pool in year one valued at more than £200,000 to support their fundraising efforts.

The draw adapts a model successfully deployed in Australia where the Toyota “Good For Cricket” initiative has brought in the equivalent of more than £5.6 million over the past 12 years.

Clubs can sign up to take part in the prize draw free of charge and will be allocated digital tickets for supporters to purchase. Each ticket sold will give the holder the chance to win from more than 50 prizes on offer, including three brand new Toyota vehicles. Participating clubs will receive all the proceeds from the tickets they sell.

This partnership comes as Toyota also announces a new, multi-year partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Ireland.

Trudy Lindblade Chief Executive of Cricket Scotland said: “It is extremely important and hugely exciting for us to have the opportunity to work with a globally recognised brand that is keen to help us drive the sport forward here in Scotland.

Scott Thompson, President and Managing Director at Toyota said: “We can help support and inspire both the current and next generation of players, volunteers and fans who make cricket happen.”

