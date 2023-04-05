Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading supplier of copier and print solutions to the third sector, is primed for significant job creation following funding of £250,000 from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS).

Based in Edinburgh, the asset-locked social enterprise aims to triple its workforce in the next two years as it looks to expand across the country.

The company was formed in 2019 by a group of leading charity partners and print industry professionals intent on changing the way the third sector met its printer and copier needs.

The funding boost will help SP&C play a significant role in helping people and businesses with their digital transition, while at the same time creating job opportunities.

Ian Gray

Welcoming the funding, founder and CEO Ian Gray said: “The support from Social Investment Scotland is very much appreciated and is a critical aspect of our plan to create jobs.

“The funding is going to help us with our business growth which is very timely as we are working on some very exciting projects which are going to have a positive impact on local communities across Scotland.

“We pride ourselves on being a social enterprise which supplies printing and photocopying technology with transparency at a fair price while creating employability opportunities without barriers. The more success we have, the greater the platform for providing training opportunities for young people.

“We have been working hard on our development and thanks to the funding in place, we can build on the good work already done, accelerate the next phase of our expansion and focus on making even bigger differences to people’s lives.”

Social Investment Scotland was established in 2001 to provide a new finance model for Scotland’s charities and social enterprises and has since invested over £120 million across Scotland.

Head of Investments at SIS, Chris Jamieson, said: “The £250,000 funding came as a package from Social Investment Scotland’s Social Growth Fund with an additional 10% grant of £25,000. We understand that the new investment will enable SP&C to provide help to third-sector and public body customers with their managed print solutions, creating energy and cost savings while supporting their journey towards net zero.

“The investment will also allow SP&C to deliver social and community benefits through upskilling and educating young apprentices between 16-24 years, providing employability and qualifications to those interested in sales and procurement in the third-sector.”

Like this: Like Loading...