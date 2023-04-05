DM Hall, one of the country’s biggest independent firms of Chartered Surveyors, has acquired the Edinburgh architectural reporting business, AWA, for an undisclosed sum.
AWA offers an architectural reporting service which gives solicitors and home owners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent. The company will either confirm that no planning consent was needed or provide a clear way forward and help to resolve any potential issues.
Robert Cunningham, who has led AWA from his Slateford Road office for the last thirty years said: “I am very pleased to pass on my business to the property professionals at DM Hall.
“I know that my several hundreds of clients and contacts will be in safe hands and will continue to be served to the highest levels of professional, quality service by them, both in Edinburgh and across the country. To ensure a smooth transfer of business I will be working in conjunction with DM Hall for the next six months.”
For more than 20 years DM Hall has provided a similar reporting service which it has now reinforced as a means of maintaining this vital service to conveyancing lawyers.
Calum Allmond, Head of Architectural Services and an Associate at DM Hall who has overseen the acquisition, said: “AWA has a well-deserved reputation for providing clear and reliable advice where works have been carried out without consent.
“We are delighted to be able to continue this service to conveyancers and home owners all across Scotland. With staff across the central belt and beyond DM Hall Architectural Services will continue to provide the comprehensive service the country has come to expect from AWA and DM Hall.”
DM Hall Managing Partner, John McHugh, said: “The acquisition of a long-established and highly regarded businesses like AWA is a welcome step in the steady growth of our Architectural Services arm and marks a further advance in DM Hall’s capability to serve the widest possible range of our clients’ residential and commercial property requirements.”
Pianist makes poignant return to the Queen’s Hall
It will be a bitter-sweet return when pianist Gwilym Simcock appears at the Queen’s Hall with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra on Thursday 27 April. Now an internationally acclaimed musician, whose recent activity has included touring the world with superstar guitarist Pat Metheny, Simcock was considered a new kid on the block when he shared…
Continue Reading Pianist makes poignant return to the Queen’s Hall
Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
The commercial arm of a historic Royal College has joined the ranks of fintech firms, EV charging providers and plastic-free shopping ventures as the winners of a prestigious innovation award. Surgeons Quarter (SQ) has become the first hospitality business to win the Innovation in Business category at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce’s recent business awards. The…
Continue Reading Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading supplier of copier and print solutions to the third sector, is primed for significant job creation following funding of £250,000 from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS). Based in Edinburgh, the asset-locked social enterprise aims to triple its workforce in the next two years as it looks to…
Continue Reading City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Use a family tram ticket this Easter
Families planning a short break in Edinburgh to enjoy the Easter holidays can take advantage of value-for-money travel from the city’s tram system. Offering unlimited travel for up two adults and up to three children between the airport and the city centre, Edinburgh Trams’ ‘Family Day Tripper’ costs just £8 and is just the ticket…
Celebrate Easter weekend at the Science Festival
Celebrate Easter a the Edinburgh Science Festival this weekend. Visit the Festival’s premier family area at City Arts Centre – with its five floors of hands-on science workshops and activities for children aged between 3 and 12. Families can explore the chemistry behind producing your own slime in Splat-tastic, delve into the world of motion in Speedy Sails, uncover the mysteries of dinosaurs which…
Continue Reading Celebrate Easter weekend at the Science Festival
Former SNP Chief Executive arrested – SNP HQ searched by police
The husband of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and the former CEO of the SNP, Peter Murrell was arrested at the couple’s home in Glasgow this morning. Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the political party’s funding and finances. The…
Continue Reading Former SNP Chief Executive arrested – SNP HQ searched by police