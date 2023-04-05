DM Hall, one of the country’s biggest independent firms of Chartered Surveyors, has acquired the Edinburgh architectural reporting business, AWA, for an undisclosed sum.



AWA offers an architectural reporting service which gives solicitors and home owners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent. The company will either confirm that no planning consent was needed or provide a clear way forward and help to resolve any potential issues.



Robert Cunningham, who has led AWA from his Slateford Road office for the last thirty years said: “I am very pleased to pass on my business to the property professionals at DM Hall.



“I know that my several hundreds of clients and contacts will be in safe hands and will continue to be served to the highest levels of professional, quality service by them, both in Edinburgh and across the country. To ensure a smooth transfer of business I will be working in conjunction with DM Hall for the next six months.”



For more than 20 years DM Hall has provided a similar reporting service which it has now reinforced as a means of maintaining this vital service to conveyancing lawyers.

Calum Allmond, Head of Architectural Services and an Associate at DM Hall who has overseen the acquisition, said: “AWA has a well-deserved reputation for providing clear and reliable advice where works have been carried out without consent.



“We are delighted to be able to continue this service to conveyancers and home owners all across Scotland. With staff across the central belt and beyond DM Hall Architectural Services will continue to provide the comprehensive service the country has come to expect from AWA and DM Hall.”



DM Hall Managing Partner, John McHugh, said: “The acquisition of a long-established and highly regarded businesses like AWA is a welcome step in the steady growth of our Architectural Services arm and marks a further advance in DM Hall’s capability to serve the widest possible range of our clients’ residential and commercial property requirements.”

