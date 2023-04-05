Celebrate Easter a the Edinburgh Science Festival this weekend.

Visit the Festival’s premier family area at City Arts Centre – with its five floors of hands-on science workshops and activities for children aged between 3 and 12.

Families can explore the chemistry behind producing your own slime in Splat-tastic, delve into the world of motion in Speedy Sails, uncover the mysteries of dinosaurs which roamed the Earth millions of years ago in Dig Up a Dinosaur or perform a surgery using real-life equipment in E.R. Surgery.

The photos below feature Dorothy (4 years old), James (1.5 years old), Kofi (1.5 years old) getting eggsperimental with Imagination Playground, one of the City Art Centre activities.

All photos Ian Georgeson

