Celebrate Easter a the Edinburgh Science Festival this weekend.
Visit the Festival’s premier family area at City Arts Centre – with its five floors of hands-on science workshops and activities for children aged between 3 and 12.
Families can explore the chemistry behind producing your own slime in Splat-tastic, delve into the world of motion in Speedy Sails, uncover the mysteries of dinosaurs which roamed the Earth millions of years ago in Dig Up a Dinosaur or perform a surgery using real-life equipment in E.R. Surgery.
The photos below feature Dorothy (4 years old), James (1.5 years old), Kofi (1.5 years old) getting eggsperimental with Imagination Playground, one of the City Art Centre activities.
Pianist makes poignant return to the Queen’s Hall
It will be a bitter-sweet return when pianist Gwilym Simcock appears at the Queen’s Hall with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra on Thursday 27 April. Now an internationally acclaimed musician, whose recent activity has included touring the world with superstar guitarist Pat Metheny, Simcock was considered a new kid on the block when he shared…
Continue Reading Pianist makes poignant return to the Queen’s Hall
Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
The commercial arm of a historic Royal College has joined the ranks of fintech firms, EV charging providers and plastic-free shopping ventures as the winners of a prestigious innovation award. Surgeons Quarter (SQ) has become the first hospitality business to win the Innovation in Business category at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce’s recent business awards. The…
Continue Reading Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading supplier of copier and print solutions to the third sector, is primed for significant job creation following funding of £250,000 from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS). Based in Edinburgh, the asset-locked social enterprise aims to triple its workforce in the next two years as it looks to…
Continue Reading City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Use a family tram ticket this Easter
Families planning a short break in Edinburgh to enjoy the Easter holidays can take advantage of value-for-money travel from the city’s tram system. Offering unlimited travel for up two adults and up to three children between the airport and the city centre, Edinburgh Trams’ ‘Family Day Tripper’ costs just £8 and is just the ticket…
DM Hall acquire Edinburgh architectural reporting business
DM Hall, one of the country’s biggest independent firms of Chartered Surveyors, has acquired the Edinburgh architectural reporting business, AWA, for an undisclosed sum. AWA offers an architectural reporting service which gives solicitors and home owners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent. The company will either confirm that no planning…
Continue Reading DM Hall acquire Edinburgh architectural reporting business
Former SNP Chief Executive arrested – SNP HQ searched by police
The husband of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and the former CEO of the SNP, Peter Murrell was arrested at the couple’s home in Glasgow this morning. Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the political party’s funding and finances. The…
Continue Reading Former SNP Chief Executive arrested – SNP HQ searched by police