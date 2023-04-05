The husband of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and the former CEO of the SNP, Peter Murrell was arrested at the couple’s home in Glasgow this morning.

Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the political party’s funding and finances. The man is in police custody and has not yet been released.

Officers have been conducting searches at several addresses as part of the investigation. One of those is Gordon Lamb House in Jackson’s Entry in the Old Town where there was police activity for most of the day.

Police at SNP Headquarters Edinburgh after police arrested Peter Murrell in connection with party’s finances. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Police were seen leaving the party’s HQ just opposite the BBC Edinburgh studios at around 4 o’clock with six green boxes. They were also carrying two blue bundles which may have been a kind of tent structure put up inside the building.

Peter Murrell resigned as Chief Executive on 18 March when the matter of membership numbers came to light. The Head of Comms, Murray Foote, had resigned the evening before as he had advised news outlets of incorrect numbers – which were handed down to him by SNP bosses.

Earlier in the day another former First Minister, Alex Salmond, was spotted by photographers going into the BBC with his colleague former MP, Tasmania Ahmed Sheik.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond and former MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheik arrived at the BBC building on the same day the Police conducted searches at SNP Headquarters Edinburgh. This is part of the investigation into the party’s finances and police arrested Peter Murrell in connection with the matter on Wednesday morning 5 April 2023 Photo Alan Simpson Photography

The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who was sworn in only last week said this to the BBC:

