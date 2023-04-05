The husband of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and the former CEO of the SNP, Peter Murrell was arrested at the couple’s home in Glasgow this morning.
Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the political party’s funding and finances. The man is in police custody and has not yet been released.
Officers have been conducting searches at several addresses as part of the investigation. One of those is Gordon Lamb House in Jackson’s Entry in the Old Town where there was police activity for most of the day.
Police were seen leaving the party’s HQ just opposite the BBC Edinburgh studios at around 4 o’clock with six green boxes. They were also carrying two blue bundles which may have been a kind of tent structure put up inside the building.
Peter Murrell resigned as Chief Executive on 18 March when the matter of membership numbers came to light. The Head of Comms, Murray Foote, had resigned the evening before as he had advised news outlets of incorrect numbers – which were handed down to him by SNP bosses.
Earlier in the day another former First Minister, Alex Salmond, was spotted by photographers going into the BBC with his colleague former MP, Tasmania Ahmed Sheik.
The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who was sworn in only last week said this to the BBC:
New Chair appointed at Edinburgh publishers
The Edinburgh-based maritime publishing experts, Witherbys has appointed David Balston as their chairman. Mr Balston was in the Royal Navy for 32 years and then joined the UK Chamber of Shipping in 2010 as Director of Safety & Environment. His team there delivered a regulatory climate to maintain high environmental and safety standards for British…
Continue Reading New Chair appointed at Edinburgh publishers
Empson wins Bass Rock silverware
Scottish international Chris Empson won the 12-round winter league hosted by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League. The Dunbar-based angler recorded 50 points and only edged former pace-setter Shaun Gardner from North Berwick by three points thanks to his win in the final leg. Barry McEwan, another Scottish international, was third overall on 38 points. Jimmy…
Tough schedule for Grange in Europe
Grange start their challenge in the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, in Vienna, Austria, on Friday with a joust against hosts Post SV at (16.15 EST). They then clash with Ukraine side OSHVSM HC Phoenix Zytomyr Region, on Saturday (15.45) and their last Pool A qualifier is against Cardiff and Met from Wales on Sunday…
Tickets on sale now for the Beltane Fire Festival
The Beltane Fire Festival takes place on Calton Hill on 30 April 2023. The photos below taken by the late John Preece show the reinterpretation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual which has taken place here since 1988. It is the largest of its kind with many people visiting from abroad to take part.…
Continue Reading Tickets on sale now for the Beltane Fire Festival
ESPC says property market “buoyant”
The Edinburgh Solicitors Property Centre (ESPC) is responsible for the marketing of many properties in and around Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders. The organisation has just released its report on house prices in the area which is showing a return to “more normal levels last seen in 2019”. The report finds that the…
Design It Build It conference is back at the EICC in May
On 11 and 12 May the Design It Build It conference will take over the EICC in a bigger version of the in person format used last year. This conference is nothing to do with housebuilding. It is about building digital products and experts from Netflix, Instagram and Github will present to the delegates sharing…
Continue Reading Design It Build It conference is back at the EICC in May